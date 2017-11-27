Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

I don‘t think I‘ll use it Please tell us why (optional) Send Feedback or Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help!

SoftBank has arguments to deflect criticisms levelled against it. Yet the holding company’s equity is still worth less than its stake in Alibaba alone. This suggests investors are unconvinced — and many of the measures that might persuade them otherwise are ones that its founder Masayoshi Son appears unwilling to take.

Analysts at Bernstein estimate that the value of its holdings less its net debt is ¥1tn, compared with Softbank’s market value of ¥11tn (and the ¥15tn value of its Alibaba stake). Although SoftBank is highly leveraged, that discount is not due to the perceived risk of default. The largest chunk of debt, which relates to the acquisition of telecoms group Sprint, does not directly pertain to the holding company.

Performance is more of a problem; return on assets is a third of what it was five years ago, according to S&P Global. Return on equity has remained roughly flat, thanks to that leverage.

Then, there is the financial engineering. More transparency might help the stock re-rate. The design of the company’s Vision Fund, launched late last year, does not suggest it will be forthcoming. SoftBank put $28bn of equity into this $100bn vehicle. Outside investors also put in equity, plus debt-like preferred securities. That leverage could enhance Softbank’s returns, though it is hard to know by how much. Potential losses could be offset by management and performance fees payable by the fund to SoftBank, though these too are tricky to quantify.

Big profits, and cash flow, can be generated only by exits from the Vision Fund’s investments. The quantum and timing of these are unknowable, given its bold bets on technology. This exposure to “moon shot” ideas and hot tech trends, not readily available via other listed investments, is an often-touted reason to own SoftBank.

But such hope requires faith in Mr Son from public investors, and a willingness to suspend doubts about the capital structure. Do not expect Softbank’s discount to narrow soon.

Premium subscribers are eligible to receive alerts when new Lex notes publish. Just click the button “Add to myFT” which appears on the Lex homepage and then “Instant alerts on”.