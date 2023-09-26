Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

When FT columnist Miranda Green lost her father, she expected the grief to be long-lived. What she didn’t expect was that she would still be attempting to settle her father's financial affairs nearly a year later with multiple calls to banks, building societies, insurers and utilities. She tells presenter Claer Barrett about her experience of inconsiderate call handlers and poor processes in the private sector and Claer puts Miranda’s concerns to Eric Leenders, the director of personal finance at UK Finance, the trade body that represents about 300 financial services organisations. What are they doing to address the problem?

Services mentioned in the podcast:

https://www.gov.uk/after-a-death/organisations-you-need-to-contact-and-tell-us-once

https://www.mylostaccount.org.uk/

https://www.deathnotificationservice.co.uk/

Presented by Claer Barrett. Produced by Philippa Goodrich and Laurence Knight. Our executive producer is Manuela Saragosa. Sound design by Breen Turner and Samantha Giovinco, with original music from Metaphor Music.

