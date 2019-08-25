UK pharma group GlaxoSmithKline has found itself at the centre of a tax crackdown after authorities accused nearly 1,500 of its self-employed contractors of being “disguised employees”.

HM Revenue & Customs sent identical letters last week to contractors working in various GSK departments including IT and biomedical sciences.

“We’re writing to you because you told us you were self-employed when you worked for and received payments through, your own company,” the letters said. “Whether a worker is employed or self-employed for tax purposes is not a matter of choice. Instead, you need to look at the facts of the working relationship between you and GSK.”

The letters told the contractors that, if they accepted their GSK contract was caught by “IR35” rules on self-employment, they should calculate their employee payroll tax and national insurance contributions for the 2018/19 tax year and make payments by September 22. If they disputed this, HMRC told them to reply with evidence by September 19.

The IR35 rules are designed to stop tax avoidance by workers who provide services to clients via a limited company rather than as employees, and pay less tax as a result.

GSK said it was aware some of its agency workers had been contacted by HMRC about the IR35 rules. “If individuals have concerns about this communication from HMRC, we would advise them to speak with their tax advisers,” the company said.

HMRC said it had sent the letters because of evidence that contractors in the pharmaceutical industry are miscategorising their employment status.

However, Seb Maley, chief executive of Qdos, an IR35 tax specialist, said the letters were “aggressive” and that HMRC was trying to “terrify” contractors.

“HMRC is working off the basis that these contractors are guilty until proven innocent,” he added.

HMRC has recently lost a number of high-profile IR35 tax cases, including against TV presenters Lorraine Kelly and Kaye Adams.

However, upcoming changes may make it easier for them to police the rules. From April 2020, all companies with more than 50 employees or £10.2m annual turnover will be responsible for assessing their contractors’ employment status for tax, and will be liable for incorrect decisions. The rule change will bring the private sector in line with the public sector.

Last week, HMRC published guidance on how companies and agencies can prepare for the change. However, business and freelance groups remain worried. Andy Chamberlain, deputy policy director at the Association of Independent Professionals and the Self-Employed, said: “The changes to IR35 were a disaster in the public sector, and they will be even worse in the private sector. No amount of guidance can change that, and we urge the government to delay and rethink these reforms.”

HMRC said: “At the moment only one in 10 contractors working under the off-payroll rules are paying what they should” and estimated costs at £1.3bn a year by 2024.

“Our role is to make sure that everyone pays the tax that is due and it’s only fair that two people doing the same work should broadly pay the same tax and National Insurance.”