President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has been in power for 20 years - and he has every intention of carrying on. But the Turkish leader faces a serious challenge in May’s general election. A change at the top in Turkey could also have profound implications for the wider region. But would Erdoğanaccept defeat? Gideon hears from Soner Cagaptay at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy about Erdoğan's psychology, his political following and how a united opposition could finally unseat him.

Clips: Middle East Eye, CNN

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com