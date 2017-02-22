Mid-cap stockpicking returns after Brexit vote tests assumptions

Launched less than a month after Britain left the exchange rate mechanism in 1992, the FTSE 250 index has long been seen as a useful gauge of the health of the UK economy.

But a breakdown of the top performers on the index of mid-cap companies since British voters rejected the EU in June belies the easy characterisation that the benchmark can be relied upon as a handy barometer of the economy.

Ferrexpo, the Swiss-based iron ore producer with major operations in the Ukraine, is the best performing London mid-cap since the vote. In fact mining companies make up six of the top 10 performers on the index, having been swept higher by the rebound in commodity prices. A UK revenue earner does not appear until number eight with Metro Bank. There are a host of more UK-focused names among the laggards including retailers Dunelm and Pets At Home, and pub group Greene King.

“The FTSE 250’s revenue-earning split between home and abroad does not leave it ideally placed for investors seeking a pure play on the UK,” says Richard Hunter, head of research at investment manager Wilson King.

Indeed, given that companies on the index now generate about half their revenues beyond UK shores, the 17 per cent decline in sterling since the Brexit vote has also been something of a boon. Victrex, the polymer maker, Renishaw, the high-tech maker of factory gadgets, and drugmaker Hikma Pharma have all benefited from the weaker pound.

With the drivers of the FTSE 250’s performance becoming more complex, and the index itself up 25 per cent since its post-referendum nadir in late June, money managers say there should be a premium on stockpicking within UK mid-cap companies.

“While UK sentiment remains both volatile and fragile, investors need to look through a slow-moving political process to the fundamental drivers of equity market dynamics,” argues Christopher Metcalfe, a fund manager at Newton Investment Management.

Interactive Investor, an online trading and investment platform, is seeing twice as much stockpicking in UK stocks from clients this year rather than simply tracking an index, according to Rebecca O’Keeffe, head of investment at the firm.

For those companies on the FTSE 250 that are heavily exposed to the UK, the picture for investors is likely to get more complex — both as the effect of the weaker pound reverberates through the economy and as negotiations with the EU’s other 27 members begin.

One consequence of the weakness in sterling since the referendum is the possibility that companies in the mid-cap index become takeover targets. Mr Metcalfe expects takeovers to continue in 2017, although he points out that the “main driver of M&A is not valuation or borrowing costs, it is simply confidence”.

The drop in retail sales in January, coming after a decline in November, suggests pockets of weakness are starting to appear, underlining the benefit to investors of an index that offers a clearer view of the UK economy.

Several indices are being fashioned in an attempt to do that. Accountancy firm KPMG has compiled two — called the UK50 and the Non-UK 50 — designed to differentiate between UK-listed companies generating earnings at home and those doing so abroad.

“It seems at the moment that the size of a company may be less significant than other factors in providing investors with the most useful signals,” says Yael Selfin, head of macroeconomics at KPMG. “Sharp movements in FX markets and a potential divergent outlook and risk profile among the major economies call for a different approach to the construction and use of equity indices.”

It amounts to a more complex outlook for the 25-year-old FTSE 250, and puts the pressure back on active managers to pick the mid-cap winners as official negotiations reveal what shape Brexit will take.