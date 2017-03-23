Russian MP who turned on Kremlin killed in Kiev

A former Russian MP who fled to Ukraine and became a prominent Kremlin critic has been gunned down in Kiev.

Denis Voronenkov, a former communist lawmaker in Russia’s lower house, was shot by an unknown assailant outside the Premier Palace hotel, a favoured haunt of local businessmen and foreign dignitaries. Voronenkov’s bodyguard was wounded in the attack, police said, while the assailant was fatally wounded and died in hospital.

Petro Poroshenko, Ukraine’s president, and Yuriy Lutsenko, the general prosecutor, immediately accused Russia of orchestrating the mob-style hit. Voronenkov was a witness in treason proceedings in Kiev against Viktor Yanukovich, the former president, over Moscow’s annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Voronenkov took up Ukrainian citizenship after he and his wife, fellow lawmaker Marianna Maksakova, fled to Ukraine last year.

Mr Poroshenko described Voronenkov’s murder as “an act of state terrorism by Russia, which he was forced to flee for political reasons”.

The killing had “the clear fingerprints of the Russian secret services that have been [seen] many times in various European capitals”, said Mr Poroshenko. It was “not a coincidence” that an explosion at a Ukrainian munitions depot happened earlier on Thursday, but provided no evidence to support his claims.

Ukraine suspects Voronenkov was killed either over the proceedings against Mr Yanukovich or because he had evidence of corruption in the Russian security services, said Mr Lutsenko.

Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, said accusations of Russian involvement were “absurd”. Russia’s foreign ministry said it was “shocked” and called for an impartial investigation.

Ms Maksakova, an opera singer and member of Vladimir Putin’s United Russia party, and Voronenkov came to prominence in 2015 when they became the first lawmakers from different parties to wed.

Voronenkov was behind a bill limiting foreign ownership of media companies, which allowed Kremlin-friendly figures to increase their control over the press.

Last October the couple fled to Ukraine, where Voronenkov received citizenship two days after his Russian parliamentary immunity ran out. Voronenkov had been a suspect in a real estate fraud case for several years but said the proceedings were politically motivated and likened life in Mr Putin’s Russia to Nazi Germany.

Once in Ukraine, the couple made a political U-turn, saying they had opposed the annexation of Crimea and that their votes in support of Mr Putin sending troops to Ukraine had been forged.

Russian officials called for Voronenkov and Ms Maksakova to be tried for treason. But the couple also angered many in Ukraine over their votes for the Crimean annexation and accused them of seeking sympathy by telling Kiev what it wanted to hear.

“Ukraine and the west were in dire need of a sacrificial victim,” Alexander Khinshtein, a Russian lawmaker, tweeted. “Russia’s enemies needed him more dead than alive.”

Voronenkov was killed while arriving at the hotel for talks with Ilya Ponomaryov, a fellow former Russian MP who is also exiled in Ukraine. Ukrainian officials said both gave valuable testimony detailing that Russia started planning the seizure of Crimea in the early days of the 2013-14 Maidan revolution.

“Denis was from my point of view a very valuable acquisition for Ukraine . . . He really knew a lot,” Mr Ponomaryov said at a joint press conference with Mr Lutsenko.