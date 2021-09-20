Beijing has pushed through reams of regulations and policies to shore up China’s data security

Australia’s nuclear submarine deal with the US and UK is set to provide a political boost for Scott Morrison’s conservative government, and UK business and energy secretary Kwasi Kwarteng is due to meet energy suppliers on Monday amid fears that dozens of companies could go bust in the coming weeks due to record high gas and electricity prices, and Beijing has pushed through reams of regulations and policies designed to shore up China’s data security, reinforcing the control it exercises over huge volumes of data used in governing the country, boosting the economy and ordering people’s lives.





The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Gavin Kallmann, Michael Bruning, and Persis Love. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

