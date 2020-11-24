Hong Kong will close bars and nightclubs for the third time this year to curb a surge of Covid-19 cases.

More than 180 infections have emerged in recent days at dancing clubs and dance studios, but authorities declined to shut those venues down.

“All bars or pubs, bath-houses, clubs or nightclubs must be closed,” the government said in a statement on Wednesday.

Hong Kong recorded 80 more cases on Tuesday, 54 of them linked to the dance club cluster.

“There have been several days with multiple cases of untraceable sources, and almost one-third of infected people were asymptomatic,” said Sophia Chan, food and health secretary.

Bars in the Chinese city were first closed in April for a month, and again from mid-July to mid-September.