Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Investors brushed off the plunge in the lira as a Turkish difficulty rather than wider issues with emerging market currencies. Is EM FX less vulnerable these days to contagion, or are there more pressing worries for EM, such as a rising dollar, China growth concerns and commodity price movements? Sergei Strigo of asset manager Amundi discusses its prospects with Roger Blitz

iTunes Stitcher audioBoom SoundCloud Overcast RSS