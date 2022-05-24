‘I lost all my money’: Lessons from the crypto crash
This month’s crash in the value of cryptocurrencies has wiped out investments for people all over the world. In Bangalore, 29-year-old Subbaiah watched in horror as his $7,000 crypto holdings in luna and terra collapsed. Even investors holding other cryptocurrencies as part of a diversified portfolio are feeling the sting.
Scott Chipolina, the FT’s digital assets correspondent, and Ilan Solot, a partner at crypto group Tagus Capital, discuss what the future could hold for crypto as an asset class, what more could be done to protect consumers — and the steps investors can take to protect themselves.
If you’ve lost money in the crash and need to talk to someone, here’s a link to the Reddit thread containing all of the national helplines you could turn to for support: https://www.reddit.com/r/terraluna/comments/un57df/for_everyone_panicking_here_are_some_national/
Presented by Claer Barrett. Produced by Persis Love. Our executive producer is Manuela Saragosa. Sound design is by Breen Turner, with original music from Metaphor Music.
