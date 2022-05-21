Should the prime minister now fear the fallout from the full investigation by Whitehall official Sue Gray? Or is he safe for now?

Chief political commentator Robert Shrimsley will discuss with special guest Paul Goodman from Conservative Home.

And then we dig into the economics of the UK’s cost of living crisis. Inflation hit 9% this week and pressure is growing on the government to do more, something, anything, to help those struggling to make ends meet. But what exactly could that mean?

Economics editor Chris Giles and consumer editor and host of the FT’s Money Clinic podcast Clear Barrett will explore.

Produced by Howie Shannon. The sound engineers were Breen Turner and Jan Sigsworth.

