How many times have you been in a shop buying something, and the assistant (or pre-recorded voice) says: “Do you have a loyalty card?”

Frequently, the answer is: “Yes — somewhere in a drawer at home.”

Nil points! You could return with the receipt and get the points loaded on, but I suspect it’s only tightwads like me who bother. Now I have a better option — an app to make sure you never miss a loyalty point.

The Stocard app was recommended by two of my Twitter followers (hat tip to @DonnaLFerguson and @Kathryn_Cura). Having tested it for a month, I can attest that it works. Within seconds, you can scan in pretty much every loyalty card you have and store them digitally in a single app on your smartphone, leapfrogging the retailers’ own technology.

In the shop, just click on the relevant icon and a barcode appears. Scan it, and the points are yours (if it doesn’t scan, there’s a number staff can punch in).

Stocard claims its free service has pulled in 40m users worldwide. It makes money from charging retailers to advertise on its “offers” tab and reach the eyeballs of shoppers searching for a deal.

Some loyalty cards are more about marketing than money off. If customers are prepared to share insights into their spending data — a prospect that fills many with horror — they will be rewarded with a discount. Sadly, discounts have been on the wane in recent years and signing up often means you’re bombarded with annoying emails.

So I asked my friends and followers which loyalty cards they rated and hated, and the tactics they used to maximise point collection.

Waitrose came top, with in-store perks such as free newspapers and coffee (if you take a reusable cup) and regular money off vouchers.

Many rated the Boots Advantage Card. With 4 points per £1 spent and regular “triple points” offers, it rewards those who buy in bulk. New parents and over-60s can get up to 10 points per £1 spent. Collecting 100 points gives you £1 to spend in-store.

Tesco Clubcard offers 1 point per £1, nominally worth 1p, but Clubcard Deals allow you to convert points into discounts on things you might not expect. The face value of vouchers can be trebled with some partners, giving hefty discounts on, for example, RHS membership and Spafinder vouchers. Get the Tesco credit card and you can net even more points. In the past, when you could pay tax bills on your credit card, I enjoyed a spa day courtesy of HM Revenue & Customs.

Ten pounds’ worth of Clubcard vouchers (1,000 points) can buy a railcard worth £30 that saves you one-third off rail fares for a year. Nowadays you can store these cards digitally on smartphones too. Frequent flyers can also swap 150 Tesco Clubcard points for 600 Avios points.

I mention this because some friends aired frustrations about collecting Avios on Amex cards, as not all retailers accept it. The (fee-free) British Airways Amex card awards 5,000 Avios points for spending £1,000 in the first three months, on top of the standard one Avios point per £1 spent — plus a free “companion ticket” if you spend a whopping £20,000 in a year.

Nectar is less generous. It’s one point per £1 spent, but they’re worth half a penny. However, it isn’t just for Sainsbury’s — you can also collect points (and spend them) on eBay, Asos, NotontheHighStreet.com and Just Eat. Just link your Nectar card to your online account. Most friends save their points for the Christmas shop.

Quite a few complained about the Marks and Spencer Sparks card. You accumulate lots of points, but instead of vouchers you are sent offers for “your favourites” which are evidently hit and miss. An amusing thread on Mumsnet claims the Sparks card is more useful for de-icing your car windscreen or scraping hair removal cream off your legs.

Many retailers will award extra loyalty points if you spend on their own credit card. This is only worth doing if you spend a lot of money at the retailer in question. I’ve compiled a table of the best deals below, which shows an outlay of between £666 and £1,000 is needed to get a measly £10 off.

The John Lewis Mastercard has temporarily paused applications, but the press office assures me that despite their grisly results last week, it’s just a website upgrade.

Loyalty credit cards Type of credit card Points Spend needed to unlock £10 voucher (number of points) APR/need to know John Lewis Partnership Card One point per £1 spent in John Lewis or Waitrose; 1 point per £2 spent elsewhere £1,000 at retailer; £2,000 elsewhere (1,000 points) 18.9%; paid in John Lewis vouchers. Use in conjunction with John Lewis and Waitrose loyalty cards for additional offers Amazon Platinum Mastercard Three points per £2 spent at Amazon; Half a point per £2 spent everywhere else £666 on Amazon; £4,000 elsewhere (1,000 points) 21.9%; paid on an Amazon gift card. Prime membership (£79 per year) needed to get these points Tesco Clubcard Mastercard One point per £4 spent in Tesco, plus standard Clubcard points (one point per £1 spent, or per £2 spent on fuel); 1 point per £8 spent elsewhere £800 at Tesco; £8,000 elsewhere (1,000 points) 19.9%; paid in Tesco vouchers. Boost value by up to x3 with “Clubcard Deals” partners, including Avios Nectar Mastercard Two points per £1 spent at Sainsbury’s (including fuel); one point per £1 spent at selected Nectar partners; 1 point per £5 spent elsewhere £1,000 at Sainsbury’s; £10,000 elsewhere (2,000 points) 20.9%; Spend points with Nectar partners. New customers get 750 Nectar points per £35 Sainsbury’s shop in first two months (limited to 7,500 points) Source: FT Money research

First tip — make sure you provide your loyalty card number when you apply for the credit card, to make sure the two are linked and you collect the maximum amount of points.

Second tip — always pay off the monthly bill in full. Retailers and lenders design these loyalty schemes to get us to spend more. Many cards come with interest-free spending for a set period, but a quick glance at the APR column shows that for unwary shoppers, the charges could obliterate the value of any money-off vouchers.

Then there’s the paradox of spending money on things you don’t need in order to save money.

Many years ago, before Black Friday had been invented, I recall dragging my long-suffering dad around the January sales. As mum cooed over the discounts, he muttered: “If you don’t buy it, you’ll get 100 per cent off!”

Considering the average British family spends over £3,000 a year in supermarkets, this could generate £30 in vouchers — but that’s not the only way to get rewarded.

My final tip concerns the power of disloyalty. Many friends play the game of signing up for one supermarket loyalty scheme, getting a few big shops embedded in their data footprint — and then shopping elsewhere for a month or so. Sure as eggs is eggs, supermarket number one will send you a sheaf of discount vouchers to tempt you back. And when you switch back, supermarket number two will usually do the same.

Claer Barrett is the editor of FT Money, and presents a daily financial news bulletin on Eddie Mair’s LBC drive-time show at 5.30pm: claer.barrett@ft.com; Twitter @Claerb; Instagram @Claerb