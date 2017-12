Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Has the UK agreed a financial settlement with the EU? What does this mean for making progress with Brexit? Plus, what motivated Jeremy Corbyn’s attack on Morgan Stanley and bankers generally? With George Parker, Alex Barker, Martin Wolf and Miranda Green of the Financial Times. Presented by Sebastian Payne. Produced by Madison Darbyshire.

