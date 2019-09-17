FT subscribers can click here to receive tech news daily by email in the #techFT newsletter

With the IPO of WeWork not working out, its debt prices have tumbled in record fashion on Tuesday.

Our markets team reports the yield on $702m of junk debt, which rises when its price falls, surged to a high of 8.9 per cent in early trading.

John McClain, a portfolio manager at Diamond Hill Capital Management, said he could not remember another unicorn — a privately held start-up valued at more than $1bn — having “zero support from either debt or equity investors”.

We Company, the parent of the shared workspace provider, delayed the IPO on Monday evening after it received a frosty reception from institutional investors. WeWork had planned to launch its roadshow for the listing this week before selling shares to the public next week. The company said it now expected to clinch the multibillion-dollar listing by the end of the year.

The listing of WeWork, one of SoftBank's biggest investments, was meant to be a validation of its $97bn Vision Fund, turning it from a black box that had invested in 80 companies into a business that delivered real returns for the Japanese tech group’s shareholders. Now, if it does float by the end of the year, it is expected to be worth less than a third of the valuation at the last SoftBank-led fundraising in January.

Of the six Vision Fund-backed companies that have gone public, only Guardant Health, a US healthcare company, and 10x Genomics, which listed last week, are trading above their IPO prices. Shares in Slack and Uber are trading 36 per cent and 25 per cent lower than when they listed earlier this year.

Our Due Diligence newsletter has been looking at how other SoftBank investments have been performing, assessing the risk of writedowns and of damage to its ability to raise money for its Vision Fund II.

The Internet of (Five) Things

1. Amazon launches “earth-changing” HD music service

Music lovers have been happy to make do with MP3-like quality for their streaming experiences to date, so Amazon's announcement today that it is going to make high-definition audio a mass-market phenomenon may be a little ambitious. Especially as it will charge $13 (Prime members) to $15 (non-Prime) a month for the experience, $5 more than its standard service. However, that is a big reduction on the $20 plus that smaller rival Tidal charges. And rock star and HD proponent Neil Young says “earth will be changed forever” by Amazon's move.

2. Sony officially rejects call to spin off sensor business

Sony's chief executive says its image sensor business for cameras is a “vital element” of the movies-to-game consoles conglomerate and he will not be spinning it off as suggested by activist investor Daniel Loeb. Kenichiro Yoshida said Sony would also not sell its stake as suggested in Sony Financial, which it said had contributed “substantially” to its profits, along with the image sensor unit.

3. LG Display plans job cuts

The world’s second-largest flat panel maker is launching a rare voluntary redundancy programme for its production line employees, part of an emergency plan to address falling earnings and lower panel prices. LG Display “is losing ground to Chinese rivals in the LCD sector while its expansion into smaller-size OLED panels has not turned profitable yet,” an analyst told our Seoul correspondent.

4. Multi-armed robot surgery start-up grabs funds

CMR Surgical, a five-year-old medical robotics company based in Cambridge, England, has raised £195m in a funding round that pushed the value of the company to more than £1bn ahead of the launch of its first product Versius, designed to provide surgeons with multiple robotic arms to carry out a range of keyhole or minimal access procedures.

5. Tech's terracotta army

The Internet Archive, founded in 1996, is best known for the Wayback Machine, a free repository of archived web pages. But, in an age of misinformation and deepfakes, it has found a new purpose, chronicling Donald Trump's tweets and preserving online videos to keep an unalterable record of who said what, when. It also preserves its employees. Below is a photo of some of its 130 3ft porcelain figurines — replicas of every worker who has spent at least three years at the archive.

Tech tools — Apple iPhone 11

The first reviews are in for the iPhone 11 generation, ahead of the smartphones going on sale on Friday. Engadget says the standout features of the Pro and bigger-screen Pro Max are the triple camera system and a big improvement in battery life. There are demerits for “the squircle-shaped glass hump” surrounding the cameras and how the ultra-wide camera sometimes lacks detail. The Verge looks at the base iPhone 11 model and likes the $50 cheaper price, but criticises the iOS13 operating system as buggy and wants a better charger.