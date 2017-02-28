Fed policymakers talk up prospects of near term rate rise

The prospects of a third US interest rate increase as soon as March are rising as Federal Reserve policymakers insist they do not need to see Republican tax reforms and other policies before they act.

Robert Kaplan, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, told the Financial Times on Tuesday that the US central bank should be ready to pull the trigger sooner rather than later because the US economy was making good progress towards the Fed’s employment and inflation targets.

“We would be well-served taking the next step in the not-too-distant future,” he said in an interview in Dallas, while not pinning his colours to a specific month.

Mr Kaplan is not alone in arguing a move in the coming weeks should be up for discussion. Last week Jerome Powell, one of the Fed’s governors and a centrist on the rate-setting committee, told reporters an increase should be on the table at the March 14-15 meeting.

Markets this week have been ratcheting up their expectations for action in March, having previously gambled that Janet Yellen, the Fed chair, and her colleagues will want to wait for more evidence before acting. The chances of a move in March are now 50-50, according to Bloomberg data based on futures trading.

The possibility of deficit-expanding tax cuts emerging from Congress has led traders to bank on an acceleration in Fed rate rises following the languorous one-a-year rate-lifting pace set in 2015 and 2016. The US economy’s solid expansion is adding to arguments within the Fed that policy should continue to be tightened regardless of the ambiguous fiscal backdrop.

Minutes from the Fed’s latest rate-setting meeting published last week showed that a number of officials want to act “fairly soon” on rates. That suggests the Fed’s target range could be lifted from the current 0.5 per cent to 0.75 per cent in either March, May or June, the next three meetings.

The views of the Fed’s chair will be critical. Ms Yellen is due to speak on Friday before the central bank goes into its pre-meeting blackout.

If the Fed were to hold fire and wait until its May meeting before lifting rates policymakers could find themselves deliberating at a tricky moment. The French election is emerging as a serious risk factor that month as world investors fret about the possibility of a victory for Marine Le Pen.

Parking the question of higher rates until June, on the other hand, would mean another half-year will have passed since the last rate rise in spite of surprisingly strong economic data.

That is prompting policymakers to examine a move in March. One drawback with lifting rates that soon is that President Trump will still be finalising his budget proposals, and the likely fate of tax and spending changes in Congress will remain ambiguous.

But Mr Kaplan said policymakers face a range of uncertainties about US policy, including the possibility of a boost from fiscal changes and the potential negative impacts from changes affecting trade and workforce growth. He said: “I don’t think that uncertainty is enough to put us on hold.”

Mr Kaplan, a voting member of the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee this year, said he wanted to lift rates in a gradual and patient way and that meant not waiting too long. “We may be at a stage where waiting a little bit too long might put us in a position where we have to move a little less gradually.”

The central bank pencilled in a median prediction of three rate rises when it issued forecasts in December even before any clarity on fiscal changes, and subsequent employment and inflation data have been strong, supporting that outlook. Mr Kaplan said his own projection had been in that neighbourhood and that subsequent developments had not changed that.

One key variable will be the jobs data due the Friday after next — just four days before the Fed’s policy meeting formally opens. If there were a significant labour market setback in the data it could take the wind out of the sails of those arguing for a near-term rates move.

As things stand, however, the US employment story has remained solid, with joblessness at 4.8 per cent and non-farm payrolls growing by 227,000 in January. “I do believe we are working off labour slack and there will be a point at which the labour market is getting visibly tight,” said Mr Kaplan.

“I don’t know that we are there yet but we are getting there.”

Additional reporting by Eric Platt in New York