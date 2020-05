Iese business school, based in Barcelona, tops the combined table for the sixth consecutive year.

Combined ranking 2020*: the top 50 schools, based on the rankings of customised and open-enrolment programme providers Rank School Open rank Custom rank Country 1 Iese Business School 10 1 Spain/US 2 HEC Paris 8 2 France 3 IMD Business School 1 7 Switzerland 4 Insead 3 6 France/Singapore/Abu Dhabi 5 Essec Business School 16 3 France 6 Standford Graduate School of Business 5 16 US 7 University of Michigan: Ross 3 17 US 8 University of Oxford: Saïd 2 23 UK 9 Fundação Dom Cabral 13 15 Brazil 10 ESMT Berlin 9 19 Gemany 11 Esade Business School 15 11 Spain 12= SDA Bocconi School of Management 25 5 Italy 12= University of Pennsylvania: Wharton 7 22 US 14 London Business School 21 10 UK/UAE 15 Columbia Business School 11 27 US 16 Hult Ashridge Executive Education 22 18 UK 17 Edhec Business School 39 8 France 18 University of Cambridge: Judge 19 26 UK 19 Stockholm School of Economics 17 30 Sweden/Russia/Latvia 20 University of Chicago: Booth 6 47 US/China/UK 21 Washington University: Olin 14 35 US 22 ESCP Business School 41 14 France/UK/Spain/Italy/Germany/Poland 23 Ceibs 29 25 China/Switzerland/Ghana 24 Henley Business School 22 32 UK 25= Ipade Business School 52 13 Mexico 25= Western University: Ivey 20 40 Canada 27 Vlerick Business School 31 28 Belgium 28 Shanghai Jiao Tong University: Antai 29 33 China 29 Incae Business School 39 31 Nicaragua/Costa Rica 30 University of St Gallen 26 45 Switzerland 31 UCLA Anderson School of Management 12 78 US 32 University of Arizona: Eller 50 24 US 33 National University of Singapore Business School 34 37 Singapore 34 University of Toronto: Rotman 17 72 Canada 35 Cranfield School of Management 32 49 UK 36 EMLyon Business School 64 29 France/Morocco/India/China 37 Thunderbird School of Global Management at ASU 42 50 US/Russia/Switzerland/UAE 38 Gordon Institute of Business Science at UP 32 60 South Africa 39= AGSM at UNSW Business School 34 63 Australia 39= Universidad de los Andes School of Management 44 48 Colombia 41 York University: Schulich 45 51 Canada 42 Aalto University 61 36 Finland 43 Eada Business School Barcelona 46 53 Spain 44 Nova School of Business and Economics 47 54 Portugal 45 Indian Institute of Management Bangalore 55 52 India 46 Moscow School of Management Skolkovo 62 44 Russia 47 Lagos Business School 69 41 Nigeria 48 IAE Business School 55 60 Argentina 49 Tias Business School, Tilburg University 52 67 Netherlands 50 Católica Lisbon School of Business and Economics 72 39 Portugal

*This table is compiled from the scores underlying the Financial Times Executive Education 2020 open enrolment and custom rankings, rather than the printed rankings; both sets of data are given equal weight, but the overall result is therefore not equal to the average of the two printed figures for each school.