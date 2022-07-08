All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the connection, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

What was the first top ten single by Simply Red? Who was the longest serving panellist in the TV comedy quiz show They Think It’s All Over? Which 1984 film was written by and starred Paul McCartney? Which American humourist wrote the satirical work The Devil’s Dictionary? Which Australian prime minister was dismissed by the governor-general in 1975? What’s the more common name for the European Recovery Program, as implemented by America after the second world war? Which publishing imprint publishes Beatrix Potter’s books? The Lord Privy Seal in charge of air-raid precautions from 1938 gave his name to which air-raid shelters? What’s the surname of the twins in the Tintin series who are comically incompetent detectives? Which film actor, who has played the character John McClane in five films, announced his retirement in March after being diagnosed with aphasia?

Click here for the answers