Joe Biden cemented his lead as the frontrunner in the Democratic presidential race, winning several states including the battleground of Michigan. Plus, airlines cancel flights, withdraw earnings guidance and implement austerity measures to cope with the travel slump caused by the coronavirus outbreak, and the head of the International Energy Agency warns Russia and Saudi Arabia risk hurting efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus if they insist on continuing an oil price war. Then, the FT’s Chris Giles explains how the UK budget, to be unveiled today, is expected to set some money aside to deal with the outbreak.





