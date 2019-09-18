“I always used to say to Linda, ‘When are we going to look at these? We’ve got millions of them.’” Paul McCartney is recounting conversations he had with his late wife, who from the late 1960s onwards documented the family’s everyday life on a Polaroid camera. “We kept saying, ‘Oh we’ll just take one day a year when we look through all our photos.’ Linda got a Polaroid camera shortly after we met. In the early days, it was a great fun thing for anyone to have one, just because of the magic of watching it develop. But being a photographer, she did more with it than most people would, she was very intrigued by the whole thing.”

Some 200 images taken by Linda are now the subject of a new book, which has been curated by Paul along with his daughters, Stella — a fashion designer — and Mary — a photographer. Everything from the family’s summers spent in Scotland, to more rock-and-roll images of Steve McQueen and Ronnie Wood, are included. “The book is very personal, because it shows these incredibly intimate moments with our family that were captured by our mum,” says Stella. “Looking back at all the Polaroids brings those memories back,” adds Paul.

1. Linda, 1980s

Image by Linda McCartney © Paul McCartney

“This image of mum was on the set of Give My Regards to Broad Street,” says Mary, of the 1984 musical film drama which stars her dad, and covers a fictional day in the life of Paul McCartney. Linda appeared as herself. “They were doing a dream scene, so she was getting into character. The ginger hair is a wig. I love that picture; she will have taken it with a setup time exposure. Her eye contact is so strong, and she has got such a presence looking into the lens.” Far from a shock of auburn curls, Linda was renowned for her choppy blonde mullet. “She cut her own hair, she just didn’t give a f***,” says Stella. “This side of her emerged in the public eye, with pressure on her as a woman to look a certain way — but she was so honest to herself. She didn’t dye her hair. She would just hold it up in the air and take scissors to it.”

2. Paul, 1970s

Image by Linda McCartney © Paul McCartney

“My biggest memories as a four- or five-year-old were of sitting in the wardrobe,” says Stella. “And what was fascinating was I realised my mum and dad shared it. There was this absolute androgyny. It was this period of glam rock, during Wings. Half the things I assumed were mum’s, dad was actually wearing as well. They would swap. I’ve since worn a flowery shirt out of the archive, and been like, ‘Oh look at this blouse of my mum’s, it’s so cool!’ And then we’d find a photo of my dad wearing it. It’s so modern; this was years ago, but today it’s a cutting edge conversation to have. The influence is very heavy on how I work today.”

3. Scotland, 1970s

Image by Linda McCartney © Paul McCartney

“There’s a lot of stuff taken in Scotland,” says Paul. “Linda and I spent quite a bit of time there when the kids were young. The Beatles had just broken up, over business problems, and that had been pretty upsetting. I was at a bit of a loose end. We lived in a farmer’s croft on the Mull of Kintyre that I had bought before I met Linda, but it was quite run down and I had never visited it much. We were retreating from the world; it was really comforting to be there. We just headed north and escaped. It was glorious. In the evenings, you could walk outside and there would be this endless sky. In some ways, it was at the end of the world. It wasn’t that easy to get to us, which we liked, as we had been so accessible before that. I fell in love with Scotland again and wrote a song based on my love of the area, with the local pipe band. The song was so successful it got on some people’s nerves. But I loved it.”

4. Paul and Mary, 1970s

Image by Linda McCartney © Paul McCartney

“We made our own entertainment,” says Paul, of the image of him dancing with a young Mary on his shoulders. “We had a record player, and some James Taylor vinyls, and our own records — Beatles and Wings albums. There was a great day when some guy did manage to find us — a tourist from Oklahoma. We said ‘Come in, have a cup of tea, you’ve come all this way.’ He brought a vinyl of Roy Buchanan, called Buch and the Snake Stretchers. We would listen and dance to that a lot.” Wearing tartan was a prerequisite for those holidays. “I have an in-joke with my dad about tartan,” says Stella. “We’d go down to the local town and buy kilts. I was very aware, very young that I wanted to be a fashion designer; the memories I have of kilts were how heavy they were, how magnificent they were. Even in this tiny town in Scotland, there was this massive variety in the local kilt shop.”

5. Mary and Stella, 1970s

Image by Linda McCartney © Paul McCartney

“My mum never used to dress me and Mary in matching clothes,” says Stella, “so I do find the odd occasion when we are matching so funny, because it wasn’t [the norm]. We were in the middle of nowhere and there was nothing to buy, so it would have been local dressing gown robes and local pyjama tops. There would only have been one offering in our sizes, or something.” Linda would never have made them dress identically; even as children, Mary and Stella were aware of how individual their mum’s style was. “She was a kick ass bird,” says Stella. “It’s amazing to think that we were entirely alone and she rocked out in a morning in culottes, a crop top and cowboy boots for a day on the farm.”

6. Linda, 1970s

Image by Linda McCartney © Paul McCartney

“Linda was crazy about horse riding,” says Paul. “As a kid, she had learned to ride in Scarsdale, near New York; she ended up riding in Madison Square Garden in the equestrian team when she was 15. She never had her own horse. She had this dream, that she would wake up one Christmas morning and look out of the window, and see a horse with a little pink bow around. When we got together, she taught me how to ride. And the lovely thing was I was able to buy her her first horse. It was chestnut with a white blaze, called Cinnamon. She wasn’t that easy to ride, but Linda loved her. We also bought Cinnamon’s pony friend, Sugarfoot. And another little old guy, called Coconut. The kids learned on him, and graduated to Sugarfoot.” Stella adds: “We would go riding every day.”

7. Paul, 1970s

Image by Linda McCartney © Paul McCartney

“Linda’s view of animals was very Disney-esque,” says Paul, who is pictured cradling three baby chicks. “She could see the Disney in all animals. Some of us would just look at an animal and go, ‘Oh, it’s a horse.’ But she could see character. She helped me see, too. And she definitely made me more aware of animal welfare. She loved every creature.” The family would spend all day outside with all manner of livestock, wearing “anything comfortable” — from “paint-splattered corduroys” to crop tops or no tops. “We saved every animal in the hood, we had a whole menagerie,” says Stella. “Some people would say certain animals were creepy, but Linda would always say, ‘Its mummy loves it,” adds Paul.

8. Paul, 1970s

Image by Linda McCartney © Paul McCartney

“We went on a skiing holiday and all got Moon Boots,” says Paul. “Well, I liked to wear them even when we weren’t on a skiing holiday. They were like slippers to me. I might not wear them for very long, if I was just going out I’d just slip them on. I’m wearing a big overcoat in this picture, so it obviously wasn’t very warm. The boots were great in winter.”

9. Paul with guitar, 1970s

Image by Linda McCartney © Paul McCartney

“I love that guitar face,” says Mary. “It makes me laugh. When I’m photographing musicians, sometimes I ask them to pretend to play the instrument, because when they do they pull that playing face. Mum’s photographs really capture that spontaneity, there is a depth and a narrative to each picture.” Says Stella: “Dad would always go into the studio and write and record songs; my memories of him are doing it himself, cutting up pieces of tape on the eight-track and sticking them together. And my mum playing the keyboard and drums. They would constantly be playing it back.”

10. Abbey Road, 1990s

Image by Linda McCartney © Paul McCartney

“There had been this rumour, Paul is dead,” says Paul, of the conspiracy theories that abounded in 1969; fans suggested because he was pictured barefoot on The Beatles’ Abbey Road album cover — and didn’t have a shadow — that he had been superimposed on to the pedestrian crossing. “In 1992, I went back to Abbey Road to record an album; it was a live album, so I called it Paul Is Live. So that’s when I went across the crossing with our old English sheepdog called Martha. I still go back to Abbey Road to this day.”

Linda with Stella (left), Mary and brother James (centre), shot in Campbeltown, Scotland, 1970s © Paul McCartney

Linda McCartney: The Polaroid Diaries, £40, published by Taschen

Follow @financialtimesfashion on Instagram to find out about our latest stories first. Listen and subscribe to Culture Call, a transatlantic conversation from the FT, at ft.com/culture-call or on Apple Podcasts