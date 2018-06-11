Qatar said it has filed a case against the United Arab Emirates at the International Court of Justice over alleged human rights violations, deepening a regional dispute a year after the UAE joined three other states in launching an embargo on their Gulf neighbour.

The UAE and Saudi Arabia led the boycott, cutting transport and diplomatic links with Qatar last June and ordered Qataris living in their countries to leave. The two governments also instructed their nationals residing in Qatar to depart the state.

Doha described the “unlawful” measures as “part of a campaign of political and economic coercion” that had “a devastating effect on the human rights of Qataris and residents of Qatar,” according to a government statement on Monday.

Qatar argues that the UAE is in violation of its obligations under an international convention that prohibits racial and national discrimination.

“The unlawful measures imposed by UAE have torn apart families, with parents being separated from children and husbands from wives,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Qatar’s foreign minister, said in the statement. “The families deserve to be re-united.”

The UAE had deprived Qataris of property and assets and denied them access to education, medicine and justice in the UAE.

Anwar Gargash, the UAE’s minister of state for foreign affairs, said on social media that Doha’s decision to go to the ICJ was “not surprising” as Qatar had previously “lied”.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt imposed the trade and travel embargo after accusing Qatar of support terrorism and political Islamist groups such as the Muslim Brotherhood.

The four states isolating Qatar are all parties to the convention prohibiting racial discrimination, but only the UAE had consented to the ICJ’s jurisdiction, the Qatari statement said.

Doha’s decision to go to the UN court, where it is also seeking compensation from the UAE, adds another dimension to the damaging dispute that has turned the west’s Gulf allies against one another. Qatar is the world’s richest nation in per capita terms and host to the US’s biggest military base in the Middle East.

The Gulf states have resisted US efforts to mediate the spat, which has been deadlocked as Doha refuses to bend to a series of demands by the blockading states, including that it close down the Al Jazeera news network and a Turkish military base.

The embargo closed off the quartet’s ports and airspace to Qataris and Qatar Airways, the national carrier.

Qataris had to leave Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain in the wake of the boycott, causing disruption to families and businesses, especially in the UAE.

Dubai and Qatar share particularly close ties, with Qataris the owners of big Dubai companies.

Dubai businessmen have in private become increasingly critical of the embargo, arguing that it has damaged the Gulf’s commercial centre, which used to act as a re-export hub for Doha.

Qatar has mobilised billions of dollars to shore up its financial system since last year, diversifying sources of imports away from the quartet to new trading partners such as Iran, Turkey and Oman.