It can be dispiriting that six years after the #MeToo movement went viral, alleged office sexual predators continue to be unmasked by the media – including the recent FT exposés of hedge fund manager Crispin Odey, and of star architect David Adjaye, both of whom dispute the allegations against them. In this episode, host Isabel Berwick speaks to her colleague Madison Marriage, who led the Odey investigation, about how hard it can be to get victims to come forward. Meanwhile FT business columnist Helen Thomas explains why she thinks these high profile cases are causing a sea change in corporate culture. Plus, Isabel speaks to Tessa West, professor of psychology at New York University and author of Jerks at Work – Toxic Co-workers and What to Do About Them, about how to fend off unwanted advances.

Want more?

Latest on the FT’s investigations into Crispin Odey and David Adjaye

You can watch our video documentary Crispin Odey: the fall of a hedge fund maverick from this Thursday, July 20.

The UK parliament’s Treasury Select Committee is inviting people to submit evidence by September 1 towards its investigation into sexism and misogyny in the financial services industry.

FT subscriber? Sign up for the weekly Working It newsletter with one click here. We cover all things workplace and management — plus exclusive reporting on trends, tips and what’s coming next.

We'd love to hear from you. What do you like (or not)? What topics should we tackle? Email the team at workingit@ft.com or Isabel directly at isabel.berwick@ft.com. Follow Isabel on LinkedIn

On Twitter, you can follow Isabel at @IsabelBerwick, as well as Madison Marriage at @miss_marriage and Helen Thomas at @helentbiz

Subscribe to Working It wherever you get your podcasts — and do leave us a review!

Presented by Isabel Berwick. Produced by Laurence Knight. The executive producer is Manuela Saragosa and the sound engineer is Simon Panayi.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com