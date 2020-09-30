A tawdry debate shows the risk to US democracy
Donald Trump sounds like a man preparing to contest the election result
Some 60 years have passed since the first televised debate between the two main candidates for the White House. Some of the sequels have been quotable, others soporific, but none quite as dismaying as the one held in Ohio on Tuesday. Whether President Donald Trump’s interruptions were impulsive or calculated to throw Joe Biden, his Democratic opponent, off his stride they made for a fragmented and nasty evening that will have illuminated few Americans, and perturbed many.