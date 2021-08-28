Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about FT Weekend podcast news.
Welcome to our new show: FT Weekend. Every Saturday, from September 4, join host Lilah Raptopoulos for inspiring conversations, in-depth storytelling, a bit of escapism and a lot of fun. Brought to you by the award-winning Life & Arts journalists at the Financial Times.
We love hearing from you. We’re on Twitter @ftweekendpod, and Lilah is on Instagram and Twitter @lilahrap. Email us at ftweekendpodcast@ft.com.
Sound design and mixing is by Breen Turner, with original music by Metaphor Music.
See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
Transcripts are not currently available for all podcasts, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on FT Weekend podcast when a new story is published