Wish I were there...

With the world in lockdown, we are asking travel writers to journey in their imaginations, to tell the story of a distant place they love and yearn to revisit
Wish I were there: off the beaten track in Tajikistan

Plans to make 2020 a ‘year of tourism’ have been dashed but if visitors do return, treasures await

Chasing waterfalls in the Scottish Highlands

Ruaridh Nicoll on the enduring pull of Sutherland’s lonely rivers

Baracoa and the siren song of old Cuba

Stanley Stewart on the town where Cuba’s love affair with music began

A taste of the past in Tokyo’s Shitamachi

David Pilling on a very different side of the high-tech, high-rise city

Montserrat, the Caribbean’s comeback kid

Tim Moore takes inspiration from the perseverance of a tiny paradise island

Fell-running in the Lake District

Richard Askwith on seeking out the sublime amid England’s highest peaks

Edmund Hillary’s ‘Happy House’

Sophy Roberts on a beloved Himalayan retreat that she longs, one day, to revisit

Horatio Clare on the Ilha de Moçambique

In our new series, travel writers tell the story of a distant place they love and long — one day — to revisit