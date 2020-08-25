Wish I were there... With the world in lockdown, we are asking travel writers to journey in their imaginations, to tell the story of a distant place they love and yearn to revisit Wish I were there: off the beaten track in TajikistanPlans to make 2020 a ‘year of tourism’ have been dashed but if visitors do return, treasures await Chasing waterfalls in the Scottish HighlandsRuaridh Nicoll on the enduring pull of Sutherland’s lonely rivers Baracoa and the siren song of old CubaStanley Stewart on the town where Cuba’s love affair with music began A taste of the past in Tokyo’s ShitamachiDavid Pilling on a very different side of the high-tech, high-rise city Montserrat, the Caribbean’s comeback kidTim Moore takes inspiration from the perseverance of a tiny paradise island Fell-running in the Lake DistrictRichard Askwith on seeking out the sublime amid England’s highest peaks Edmund Hillary’s ‘Happy House’Sophy Roberts on a beloved Himalayan retreat that she longs, one day, to revisit Horatio Clare on the Ilha de MoçambiqueIn our new series, travel writers tell the story of a distant place they love and long — one day — to revisit