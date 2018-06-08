Donald Trump this week raged against his G7 allies, accusing them of charging the US “massive” tariffs and erecting barriers to keep American farmers out.

Economists, however, have heaped scorn on many of the US president’s claims, saying they were a distortion of reality that betrayed a lack of understanding of the issues or what mattered for the US economy.

First, take Mr Trump’s claim, directed mainly at the EU and Canada, that “we charge a country ZERO to sell their goods, and they charge us 25, 50 or even 100 per cent”.

US tariffs are indeed slightly lower than those of the EU and Canada but the difference is marginal. WTO statistics show that the EU’s average trade-weighted tariff was 3 per cent in 2015, the latest year for which this figure was available. Canada’s average trade-weighted tariff was 3.1 per cent, compared with 2.4 per cent for the US.

The difference is even smaller when it comes to the tariffs US exporters actually paid in 2015 — a weighted average of 1.4 per cent on non-agricultural goods sold in the EU, and 2.1 per cent on non agricultural exports to Canada. EU exporters to the US paid an average weighted tariff of 1.6 per cent; Canadian exporters 1.3 per cent.

Paul Krugman, the US economist and Nobel laureate, said Mr Trump appeared to be mistaking the EU’s application of value-added-tax (charged on imported and domestically produced goods equally) for a tariff, showing that he was “making trade policy with zero understanding of the most basic facts and concepts”.

Adam Posen, president of the Washington-based Peterson Institute for International Economics think-tank, said: “Right now, the level of tariffs on trade in goods around the world is lower than it has been for 150 years . . . and that is due to the path of US policy over the last 75 years.”

Moreover, he added, each time the US had reached a so-called “bad deal” in trade negotiations, the other countries involved had lowered their tariffs and barriers more than the US.

[Trump] talks about the US deficit in goods, but forgets to mention that the US is running a massive surplus against the EU in services and corporate profits

These average tariffs are not the whole story, of course. One cause of contention is the EU’s 10 per cent tariff on car imports, which is far higher than the 2.5 per cent imposed by the US. But the US has much bigger barriers when it comes to pick-up trucks.

“That is the whole point of those deals . . . it depends on political preferences,” said Guntram Wolff, director of Bruegel, the Brussels-based think-tank.

Agricultural tariffs are in general higher, and in some cases punitive.

Mr Trump has called attention to Canada’s high tariffs on dairy imports. Canada’s so-called “supply management” policy, which governs dairy and poultry production, has long drawn criticism from Europe and Australia as well as the US — while driving up prices for Canadian consumers.

US farmers were unhappy when the Canadian government closed a loophole that previously allowed US processors to export cheap ultrafiltered milk. US-Canadian disputes over the lumber industry date back even further — to George Washington’s presidency.

But the US sugar industry enjoys similar protection. David Henig, a trade expert at the European Centre for International Political Economy, said the main reason trade deals disadvantaged the US was because Washington’s focus was so often on agriculture, rather than on new growth sectors.

“He [Mr Trump] is going to make them worse, because he’s going to focus even more on old industries,” said Mr Henig. Mr Posen added: “Every country has its preferred handouts to farmers: it’s unfortunate but it’s hardly the point.”

Mr Posen said the one area where Mr Trump had “a bit of a point” was in non-tariff barriers. The US had in the past been relatively transparent, while some of its trade partners had used regulation to shelter their own producers.

Yet while this may be true at federal level, US states impose many more barriers. There is also a big exception, in the form of the “Buy American” laws that shut foreign companies out of US government procurement.

Mr Trump’s biggest gripe, of course, is the sheer size of the US trade deficit. But Gabriel Felbermayr, a trade expert at Germany’s IFO Institute, noted that Mr Trump “talks about the US deficit in goods, but forgets to mention that the US is running a massive surplus against the EU in services and corporate profits”.

Mr Wolff said Mr Trump’s fundamental mistake was to assume that the US trade deficit was a function of tariffs. “The main driver of the trade balance is domestic behaviour on savings and investment”, he said, adding that the president’s recent tax cuts gave “a huge stimulus to the consumer that will increase it”.