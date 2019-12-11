The Trump administration will impose fresh sanctions on Iran’s biggest shipping company and largest airline for allegedly helping Tehran develop ballistic missiles in contravention of UN sanctions.

Washington will sanction the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) and its China-based subsidiary, E-Sail Shipping, as well as Mahan Air, according to US officials involved in the decision to designate the Iranian companies.

The sanctions on the entities, which are already subject to other US punitive actions, are being imposed under an executive order aimed at stopping the development and proliferation of weapons of mass destruction (WMD). US officials hope the measures will increase pressure on other countries to sever dealings with Iran.

Christopher Ford, the top state department official for international security and non-proliferation, told the Financial Times that the sanctions would have a “very significant” impact because of the widespread global concern about Iran and WMD.

“Our ability to work with international partners overseas to deny Iranian shippers access to particular ports, or prevent transactions, is much more diplomatically persuasive when we are able to identify weapons of mass destruction or missile-related proliferation as the gravamen of the complaint,” Mr Ford said.

The sanctions are the latest salvo in the US’s maximum pressure campaign aimed at persuading Iran to replace the 2015 nuclear accord jettisoned by Donald Trump. The US president has offered to open talks, but Tehran refuses to engage while under sanctions. Iran has also taken steps to unravel the deal in an effort to pressure EU signatories to offset the impact of the sanctions. But the US has made it almost impossible for others to help Iran.

The sanctions come three months after the US and European powers blamed Iran when a Saudi oil facility was hit with cruise missiles. Brian Hook, the state department’s Iran envoy, said the sanctions were designed to curb Iranian missile activities blamed for stoking tensions in the region.

“We’ve seen an expansion under the Iran nuclear deal of Iranian ballistic missile testing and proliferation. This is relevant when we see the world’s largest oil processing facility in Saudi Arabia blown up by Iranian missiles,” Mr Hook said.

Just a few days ago, Mr Hook secured the release of Xiyue Wang, a US graduate student jailed in Iran for alleged espionage, in exchange for an Iranian scientist held in the US. Mr Hook said that the swap was not a sign that the US would ease off the pressure.

“We got Xiyue Wang out with no sanctions relief, no pallets of cash, and no change in policy,” Mr Hook said. “We’re going to continue just as we have with two tracks — the humanitarian and consular side, and maximum economic pressure. We’ve said we’re not going to stop doing sanctions until we have a comprehensive deal.”

In unveiling the sanctions, the US said IRISL falsified documents and used deceptive schemes to mask the shipment of ballistic missile-related items for Iran’s Aerospace Industries Organization (AIO) and Shahid Hemmat Industries Group (SHIG), which runs Iran’s liquid-fuelled ballistic missile program. Washington also believes that E-Sail, a Shanghai-based subsidiary of IRISL, has been helping AIO and SHIG.

“China is the supplier of choice for many of the world’s proliferators, especially when it comes to missile technology. E-Sail is one of the conduits,” Mr Ford said. “This is a message to other parties around the world not to engage with these folks, and is also to some degree a message to the Chinese that this . . . is not acceptable.”

The US has provided a 180-day window before the sanctions on IRISL and E-Sail take effect to ensure that customers with contracts to ship humanitarian goods are not affected. But the sanctions on Mahan, which the US has previously sanctioned for helping Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, will take immediate effect.

The US says it has evidence that shows Mahan has helped transport missile-related graphite and high-grade carbon fibre in violation of UN sanctions.

In Iran, Mahan has the best reputation for safety. Many Iranians worry about other airlines with ageing fleets that have not been sufficiently maintained due to US sanctions. But Mahan has managed to circumvent US restrictions by buying spare parts and second-hand planes, including Airbus, from other countries.

Germany and France banned Mahan this year, and Italy will soon follow. The moves, partly in response to US pressure, reflected concerns that it transports Iranian weapons and personnel to conflict zones, such as Syria.

Mahan still flies to Spain, and to Iranian neighbours such as the United Arab Emirates, Turkey and Russia. Its Asian destinations also include China, India, Thailand and Malaysia. The US hopes the sanctions will convince more nations to ban Mahan.

