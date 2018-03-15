Unilever, the Anglo-Dutch group, said on Thursday that Brexit played no part in its decision to choose Rotterdam over London for its single legal base, as it sought to minimise any political fallout from its biggest structural change in 89 years.

Paul Polman, chief executive and a critic of Brexit, said of the year-long review: “I can categorically say that it has nothing to do with Brexit.” Both the UK and the Netherlands were “highly attractive investment planets”.

Two of the consumer goods group’s three main businesses would remain in the UK, with the “proof of the pudding” being that it would ensure £1bn of continued investment in the country, he said.

Mr Polman is well aware of the political sensitivities of the decision. In November, he told the Financial Times that he was pushing for the announcement to be delayed beyond the end of 2017 because of “the emotions of the moment”.

Last year the company centralised its food division in the Netherlands, moving 140 jobs from the UK in the process. Unilever said roughly 50 jobs would be cut among the 100 positions in the two main HQs. It employs 7,300 people in the UK and 3,100 in the Netherlands.

Theresa May is adamant that Unilever’s choice of Rotterdam is unrelated to Brexit and felt vindicated by Mr Polman’s comments. “He could not have been clearer,” said one ally of the UK prime minister.

But Rebecca Long-Bailey, shadow business secretary, said: “This is another blow for the prime minister . . . businesses are quickly losing confidence in this Conservative government.”

Unilever has one management team but two parent companies, with headquarters in both Rotterdam and London and two separately listed entities: a UK plc and a Dutch NV.

The group behind the quintessentially British Marmite spread, as well as Dove soap and Magnum ice cream, said it had chosen the Netherlands because the Dutch NV is bigger than the plc, representing 55 per cent of the group’s overall share capital and because more trading is done in its shares than in the London-listed stock.

Unilever, which has a market value of £104bn, said it would talk to the FTSE index provider to see whether it could continue to remain in the index, against which tracker funds are benchmarked.

James Edwardes Jones, analyst at RBC Capital Markets, said: “It seems probable to us that unless there’s a special exemption, the move in legal domicile will result in Unilever leaving the FTSE 100.”

Unilever also pushed back against suggestions that its choice had been influenced by the more protectionist corporate regime in the Netherlands, saying it would close its Dutch Trust Office — a so-called Stichting foundation that can be used to help thwart takeovers. It is also eliminating its Dutch preference shares for the same reason.

After the shock of last year’s aborted $143bn takeover bid by Kraft Heinz of the US, Mr Polman had called for a “level playing field” in the rules between the two countries.

On Thursday he said that the rules in both countries were converging and that as Unilever would have a premium stock exchange listing in the UK, it would be bound by the country’s corporate governance rules in addition to those of the Netherlands.

Marijn Dekkers, Unilever chairman, said that dismantling the dual-headed legal structure “will simplify our business and a single share class will give us more flexibility for major M&A — though there are no plans for this”.

Warren Ackerman, analyst at Société Générale, said: “We like this move operationally as two legal entities will shrink to one so it will significantly increase optionality. It will make a demerger or issuing equity for a deal easier. They have no plans on either at the moment, however, but the probability of a demerger has increased in our view.”

