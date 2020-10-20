Total Covid-19 casesView charts and maps
Confirmed40,365,653
Deaths1,110,128
California caseload eases as Florida infections soar
Peter Wells in New York
California reported its smallest daily increase in coronavirus deaths in a week on Tuesday as it edges towards becoming the third state in the US to confirm 17,000 related fatalities since the start of the pandemic.
A further 22 deaths were attributed to coronavirus, authorities revealed this afternoon, down from 27 yesterday and compared with nine on Tuesday last week.
That takes the total number of fatalities in the state attributed to coronavirus since the outbreak began to 16,992.
Only New York and Texas have tallied more.
Neighbouring Arizona has reported more than 1,000 new coronavirus infections for the second time in less than a week on Tuesday, reflecting a gradual creep that has brought the state’s average case rate to its highest level in three months.
A woman waits to cast an early ballot in Miami Beach, Florida
A further 1,040 people tested positive over the past 24 hours, up from 748 on Monday and compared with 684 on Tuesday last week - the biggest daily jump since 1,113 infections were reported on Thursday.
Florida’s positivity rate climbed to its highest in at least a fortnight on Tuesday, as the state reported an above-average increase in coronavirus cases.
A further 3,662 people tested positive over the past 24 hours, authorities revealed, more than double the 1,707 reported on Monday.
Wisconsin reported more than 4,500 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, a record, as the health department waded through a backlog of results following the pause of its data processing system over the weekend.
The state has now averaged a record 3,287 new confirmed cases a day over the past week, while the positivity rate covering that same period is at a peak of 21.7 per cent.
News you might have missed
The UK government has threatened to take over Transport for London unless mayor Sadiq Khan accepts higher taxes and fares in return for rescue funding. The mayor is seeking a £4.9bn bailout after passenger numbers and revenues have shrunk due to Covid-19 restrictions.
The first coronavirus testing at UK airports has run into immediate problems after confusion over whether Italian authorities would accept the results of the £80 Lamp test, which uses genetic swab or saliva samples and delivers a result in 20 minutes.
The EU met with huge demand for an issue of new coronavirus-related bonds on Tuesday. Investors placed bids for more than €233bn, far exceeding the €17bn of bonds on offer, according to one of the banks arranging the deal. Buyers were drawn by relatively high yields.
A BHP iron ore mine in Western Australia
BHP, the world’s biggest miner, said its flagship iron ore business had made a strong start to its new financial year. The Anglo-Australian group said it had churned out 74m tonnes of the raw material in the three months to September 30, putting it on course to beat full-year targets of 276m to 286m tonnes.
Procter & Gamble has lifted its full-year sales and profit forecasts after a global boom in house cleaning extended into the autumn. Changes in customer behaviour during the pandemic enabled the consumer goods bellwether to generate $19.3bn in net sales in the three months to September 30 — 9 per cent more than a year ago.
Netflix added only 2.2m subscribers in the September quarter, as its boost from lockdown life faded. This was much slower than the 16m and 10m viewers added in the first and second quarters, respectively. The company warned subscriber additions are “likely to be down” in the first half of 2021.
Brazilian miner Vale reported a sharp increase in production of iron ore, digging up more than 88.6m tonnes of the commodity in the quarter ending September 30, up more than 30 per cent on the previous quarter and its strongest output since a deadly dam collapse in 2019 that killed 270 people.
Greece reports surge in coronavirus infections
Kerin Hope in Athens
Greece reported a record daily number of coronavirus infections on Tuesday, reflecting a surge of cases in the northern city of Thessaloniki and its surrounding regions.
The public health organisation EODY said that 667 people were diagnosed with Covid-19 across the country compared with 438 on Monday and 408 last Tuesday.
People aged between 18 and 39 are driving the pandemic in Greece, with the average age of those infected falling to 33 in past two weeks, an adviser to EODY said. The overall number of cases has jumped to 26,469 from 18,886 at the end of last month, with fatalities rising to 528 from 393 in the same period..
Cafes, bars and restaurants are required to close at midnight but crowds of young people continue to pack squares and parks despite appeals from health authorities to observe social distancing.
