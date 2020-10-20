Peter Wells in New York

California reported its smallest daily increase in coronavirus deaths in a week on Tuesday as it edges towards becoming the third state in the US to confirm 17,000 related fatalities since the start of the pandemic.

A further 22 deaths were attributed to coronavirus, authorities revealed this afternoon, down from 27 yesterday and compared with nine on Tuesday last week.

That takes the total number of fatalities in the state attributed to coronavirus since the outbreak began to 16,992.

Only New York and Texas have tallied more.

Neighbouring Arizona has reported more than 1,000 new coronavirus infections for the second time in less than a week on Tuesday, reflecting a gradual creep that has brought the state’s average case rate to its highest level in three months.

A woman waits to cast an early ballot in Miami Beach, Florida

A further 1,040 people tested positive over the past 24 hours, up from 748 on Monday and compared with 684 on Tuesday last week - the biggest daily jump since 1,113 infections were reported on Thursday.

Florida’s positivity rate climbed to its highest in at least a fortnight on Tuesday, as the state reported an above-average increase in coronavirus cases.

A further 3,662 people tested positive over the past 24 hours, authorities revealed, more than double the 1,707 reported on Monday.

Wisconsin reported more than 4,500 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, a record, as the health department waded through a backlog of results following the pause of its data processing system over the weekend.

The state has now averaged a record 3,287 new confirmed cases a day over the past week, while the positivity rate covering that same period is at a peak of 21.7 per cent.