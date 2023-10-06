All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the connection, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

Which Yorkshireman, and MP for Brentwood and Ongar, was the Conservative party chairman during the 2010 general election?

In 1974, which heiress was kidnapped by the militant US group, the Symbionese Liberation Army?

Which 1998 self-help business book — one of the bestselling of all time — features two mice called Sniff and Scurry?

Whose film roles include Willie O’Keefe in JFK and Ren McCormack in Footloose?

Which popular puppet character of the 1940s and 1950s returned to BBC children’s television in 2005 in animated form?

What’s the nickname of the London building that won the 2003 Emporis Skyscraper Award?

What was the name of Kelis’s number two single of 2003?

What’s an inhabitant of Germany’s second biggest city called?

In British girl-guiding what comes between Rainbows and Guides?