Westminster has been engulfed by the extraordinary row over Boris Johnson’s chief adviser Dominic Cummings and whether he broke the UK’s lockdown rules. How long will he now stay in government? Why did the prime minister go to extraordinary lengths to save his adviser? And what does it tell us about the state of Downing Street and the Conservative party? Plus, we discuss the launch of the government’s Covid-19 contact-tracing scheme and look forward to lockdown easing next week. Presented by Sebastian Payne, with George Parker, Robert Shrimsley and Laura Hughes. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Breen Turner.

