Travis Kalanick is secretly ramping up his first big venture after being pushed out as head of Uber, raiding his old company for staff as part of a multimillion-dollar plan to build a worldwide network of food delivery kitchens.

The billionaire co-founder of Uber is applying some of the same tactics for supercharging growth he used at the ride-hailing start-up — including recruiting several of his earliest hires there — at his new venture, CloudKitchens.

Mr Kalanick is hoping to tap into a trend that has sparked huge growth at Uber Eats and other food delivery services such as Deliveroo. He acquired a controlling stake in City Storage Solutions, the Los Angeles-based parent of CloudKitchens, for $150m last March through his investment fund, 10100, which he had recently set up using the proceeds of a $1.4bn Uber stock sale.

The former Uber chief executive was ousted from the company after a series of scandals in mid-2017, and his new project has been kept largely secret since the acquisition. Mr Kalanick has banned new recruits from publicising their new roles on LinkedIn or other online networking sites.

Several people with direct knowledge of his plans said Mr Kalanick is now looking to expand its US-based operations into Asia and Europe. Mr Kalanick visited London last year and CloudKitchens recruiters have been approaching people with operations experience in London about a potential launch in recent months, they said.

A spokesperson for CloudKitchens declined to comment. The company is primarily a property developer, describing itself as offering “smart kitchens for delivery-only restaurants”.

Mr Kalanick, who had an early insight into Uber Eats’ explosive growth during his tenure as chief executive, is offering extra capacity to restaurants and chefs whose existing kitchens are straining under the new demand for food delivery, or helping them to broaden their reach in a given city.

CloudKitchens buys or leases real estate, often distressed or in less popular areas, which it fits out with kitchen equipment. The company also develops software to help restaurateurs manage their back-office systems and integrate with the food delivery platforms.

The company’s website advertises several “delivery only” restaurants that are already using its services in Los Angeles to prepare deliveries of pizza, salad and ice cream.

Dara Khosrowshahi, who succeeded Mr Kalanick as Uber chief executive, has said he expects Uber Eats to increase its gross bookings to $10bn this year, from an estimated $6bn in 2018, making it a crucial part of its pitch to investors in an initial public offering planned for later this year. Privately held Deliveroo, which is based in London, recently pegged its valuation at as much as $4bn, up from $2bn last year.

CloudKitchens claims to offer lower upfront and operational costs than chefs independently leasing and fitting out their own food preparation facilities. Deliveroo has also experimented with these so-called “dark kitchens”, sometimes using shipping containers in car parks.

Last year, Mr Kalanick opened kitchens in Los Angeles, where he has assembled a team of dozens of employees, and has purchased a large property in San Jose, in the heart of Silicon Valley. The South China Morning Post recently reported that he had hired a former executive at Chinese bike-sharing start-up ofo, who was previously a senior Uber manager in China.