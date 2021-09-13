Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Bridge - Card game news.

This deal should not be played below the 5-level yet, at many tables, East-West rested in 4S — and made it. Where North-South sacrificed in 5D, the hand became much more interesting ...

Bidding

Dealer: West

Game All

North East South West — — — 1S 2NT 4S 5D

West might double, but neither player has a good reason to bid again. Some South players did not bid 5D immediately, and when North then passed, 4S was allowed to play. With the heart finesse, and subsequent ruffing finesse — working, 10 tricks could be made. North should probably bid again, say with 5C, and compel South to bid 5D.

West generally led A♠ and now South must play the dummy as the master hand and his own unimpressive holding as the dummy. Ruff A♠, cash A♣ and ruff a club in hand. Return to dummy with K♦ and ruff a second club. Draw the last trump with a diamond to Q♦, ruff a third club, felling West’s K♣, and making all the remaining clubs good.

At some tables, East-West bid on to 5S and failed there and, at one, North-South bid to 6D which they also made. On A♠ lead, declarer realised to pitch three hearts from hand would require either a 3-3 club break or K♣ to be onside. Correctly, he finessed with Q♣ on the first round. When this held, he followed the standard play but, now, he could pitch three hearts from hand, lost K♥ to A♥ but ruffed dummy’s second heart with his final trump in hand.