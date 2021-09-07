Prime minister Boris Johnson will announce a tax rise of more than £10bn a year today

Prime minister Boris Johnson will announce a tax rise of more than £10bn a year today, and the military junta that overthrew Guinea’s president is urging mining companies to keep operating. Plus, the FT’s emerging markets correspondent, Jonathan Wheatley, explains why developing countries have provided fertile ground for cryptocurrencies to take hold.





Johnson set to unveil £10bn tax rise to fund NHS, social care

Guinea coup leaders urge mining companies to keep operating

Cryptocurrencies: developing countries provide fertile ground

‘Shang-Chi’ smashes Labor Day records with $90m in ticket sales

