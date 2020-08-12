Joe Biden and the riddle of Kamala Harris

Donald Trump can paint his rival’s vice-presidential pick as an unknown quantity who would steer the White House
Kamala Harris is in line to be as much co-president as vice-president of the US © John Locher/AP

Joe Biden is not 77 in the way that Mick Jagger is 77. The Democratic candidate for the White House wears the years with a heaviness that is not lost even on his enthusiasts. While he never rules out a second term, this self-avowed “bridge” to the next generation implies just the one. With its lack of travel and live events, this Covid-19 election campaign, The Campaign That Isn’t, has spared him. The grandest public office in the world will not.