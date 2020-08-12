Joe Biden and the riddle of Kamala Harris
Donald Trump can paint his rival’s vice-presidential pick as an unknown quantity who would steer the White House
Joe Biden is not 77 in the way that Mick Jagger is 77. The Democratic candidate for the White House wears the years with a heaviness that is not lost even on his enthusiasts. While he never rules out a second term, this self-avowed “bridge” to the next generation implies just the one. With its lack of travel and live events, this Covid-19 election campaign, The Campaign That Isn’t, has spared him. The grandest public office in the world will not.