Sports Direct has threatened to vote against the reappointment of all directors at Goals Soccer Centres, the ailing football pitch operator that is 19 per cent owned by Mike Ashley’s group.

Goals, which runs five-a-side pitches, was plunged into crisis in March after discovering that it owed more than £12m in unpaid tax. Its shares have been suspended and chief executive Andy Anson announced in May that he was leaving to become head of the British Olympic Association.

According to Sports Direct, Goals’ lenders have appointed consultancy firm Deloitte to conduct an internal investigation but have not said whether this will be shared beyond creditors and directors.

Sports Direct argues that this is unacceptable, partly because Christopher Mills, another major shareholder, is also a non-executive director of the company.

“[Sports Direct] wants the slate wiped clean and will be voting against all resolutions in next week’s AGM,” said a person briefed on the company’s intentions.

In a letter to Goals’ chairman Michael Bolingbroke, seen by the Financial Times, Sports Direct said the company should consent to it appointing Kroll to investigate the value added tax problem and other matters, and commit to making the report public.

It added that Mr Mills was “likely to be privy to information which the others are not and may even be in a position to influence the investigation”.

Mr Mills, whose Harwood Capital owns a similar-sized stake to Sports Direct, said it was nonsense to say that he would use inside information inappropriately or attempt to influence the probe. “The board is trying to sort out a real mess here,” he said, adding that Mr Ashley’s intervention was “unhelpful”.

Sports Direct, which has no board representation at Goals, has given the company until the end of Wednesday to reconsider its position on an investigation by Kroll,

which Sports Direct says it has so far resisted.

Responding, Goals said it had hired forensic accountants to “analyse historical accounting errors” and was working with Deloitte and its lenders to assess “future corporate options”. “The board believes that it does not need to appoint further advisers at this time,” it said.

Sports Direct declined to comment.

This is the latest in a series of interventions by Sports Direct at companies where it owns significant equity stakes but has in the past argued that it does not have management influence.

It waged a long campaign against department store chain Debenhams, where it owned a 29 per cent stake, voting its chairman and chief executive off the board and resisting Debenhams’ takeover by its lenders in a “pre-pack” administration in April.

It has increased its stake in Findel, a catalogue retailer, to more than 50 per cent, though a mandatory offer to buy out minority investors failed to attract much support. Earlier this month, it launched a similar mandatory bid for Game Digital, which operates gaming areas in some Sports Direct stores. Game Digital has yet to issue a formal response to the offer.

Sports Direct’s strategic investments have long puzzled analysts. The company argues that they open doors to operational co-operation. Critics say they have performed poorly and are a waste of shareholder money.

Sports Direct’s stake in Goals was acquired in late 2015, when the shares traded at more than 130p. They were 27p at the time of suspension.