When Donald Trump announced on Sunday the killing of the leader of the Isis militant group in a US operation, he hailed it as an immediate change to global security. The death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the US president said, had brought a brutal killer to justice and would make the world “a much safer place”.

Baghdadi’s death was undoubtedly a symbolic blow for a once potent terror group which is losing its power, analysts said: only this year, Isis surrendered the final portion of its self-proclaimed caliphate, a sliver of territory in north-eastern Syria, to US-backed forces.

“It’s not every day that we take out the leader of the most powerful terrorist organisation in the world. In terms of western counter-terrorism policy, it’s a huge development,” said Charles Lister, counter-terrorism director at the Washington-based Middle East Institute.

But removing the group’s leader may not make the diffuse coalition of militants any less dangerous, especially in the short term. The US military’s own analysis estimates that the number of Isis fighters, facilitators, and other supporters dispersed across Iraq and Syria still number between 14,000 and 30,000.

A paper by the Rand Corporation, a US think-tank, argues that such strikes against the heads of terror groups can even be counterproductive, given the potential to strengthen their resolve and encourage retaliatory attacks.

Killings of leaders can increase sympathy for the organisation beyond its core followers, Rand said. One study quoted by the think-tank suggested that the removal of a terrorist group’s mid-level commanders is more effective in preventing the day-to-day work of carrying out future attacks.

Isis is a bureaucratic organisation and has a plan for everything. There was almost certainly a list of potential successors set out. Isis will recover from this

Still, Baghdadi’s importance to Isis will give his death a particular sting. Born Ibrahim Awwad Ibrahim al-Badri, he was a cleric before going to fight the US occupation of Iraq. Briefly detained by US forces at Camp Bucca, he is thought to have made links during this time with the newly formed group al-Qaeda in Iraq. Once released, he led Islamic State of Iraq, Isis’s predecessor. He gained international notoriety in 2013 when he broke with al-Qaeda and announced the formation of Isis, becoming the head of its caliphate.

Intelligence officials around the world must now grapple with what Baghdadi’s death will mean for the group’s future. Mr Lister played down suggestions of any immediate change to its operations. “Isis is an excessively bureaucratic organisation and has a plan for everything,” he said. “There was almost certainly a list of potential successors set out. Isis will recover from this.”

While the US and its allies could shore up this gain by redoubling counterterror operations against Isis in Iraq and Syria, Mr Trump has already indicated that his priority is to withdraw from the region. Even though Isis is weaker now than it has been for several years, Mr Lister believes the group will continue with business as usual.

“Even with Baghdadi dead, the plan will remain the same — going to ground and operating semi-autonomously in dispersed cells,” he said. “This group takes opportunities when they arise — we are not going to see any dramatic reaction, either positive or negative, to this news.”

Counter-terror experts say there is no obvious successor to Baghdadi within the group, which could be both a weakness within Isis and a driver of volatility in the region.

Raffaello Pantucci, director of international security studies at the Royal United Services Institute in London, said there is a chance that with Baghdadi’s death, the personal alliances and links he created will ebb away, harming Isis’ security on the ground and making other senior figures more vulnerable.

Leaders in Isis’ factions in Syria and Iraq may also now feel this is a moment to demonstrate their strength. “The threat to opponents can be worse in the wake of an event like this because younger people coming up through the ranks may think they have to do something that’s more daring and significant to prove themselves worthy of leadership,” he said.

The public show of strength by the US may provoke individuals to act. “Someone who’s an adherent to the group but not closely involved with it [may] think this is the time to step up and reassert its reputation,” Mr Pantucci said.

Another concern is that Isis will seek help from former allies, such as al-Qaeda — providing them with a strategic boost — even though these groups have been fiercely opposed to one another in recent years. Before his death, the Isis leader is thought to have established links with at least one senior al-Qaeda figure. It is possible that, with some help from Isis, al-Qaeda will now try to reassert itself.

Baghdadi’s death “is a victory and a significant achievement,” said Mr Lister. “But the byproduct is great uncertainty about what comes next, and who comes next, and what this means for the threat that Isis now presents.”