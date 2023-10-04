Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Kevin McCarthy has been ousted as Speaker of the House of Representatives, the yield on 30-year US Treasuries hit a 16-year peak on Tuesday, India has told Canada to withdraw dozens of diplomats from the country and the Financial Times’ Tom Hale discusses the murky future of China’s Evergrande property group.

