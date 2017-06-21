Travis Kalanick resigns as Uber chief executive

Travis Kalanick has resigned as the chief executive of Uber, the company has confirmed.

His resignation follows a series of scandals at the ride-hailing company, including claims of sexual harassment and sexism. Uber is valued at $68bn, making it Silicon Valley’s most valuable private company.

Mr Kalanick, who founded Uber, had already decided to take an indefinite leave of absence following a critical report into the company’s dysfunctional management.

According a New York Times report citing two unnamed individuals, Mr Kalanick’s resignation came on Tuesday after five of Uber’s major investors told him in a letter to step down immediately. After consulting with at least one other board member and speaking to investors, Mr Kalanick agreed, although he will remain on the company’s board of directors.

“I love Uber more than anything in the world and at this difficult moment in my personal life I have accepted the investors request to step aside so that Uber can go back to building rather than be distracted with another fight,” Mr. Kalanick said in a statement, according to the New York Times.