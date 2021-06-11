US government bonds shrug off inflation leap; regulators call for toughest capital rules on cryptocurrencies

Leaders of the G7 economies convening in the UK will announce a pledge to provide 1bn coronavirus doses to poorer countries as part of plan to “vaccinate the world” by the end of 2022, US government bonds shrug off leap in inflation, global regulators are calling for cryptocurrencies to carry the toughest bank capital rules of any asset, and iconic British department store group Selfridges has been put up for sale with an estimated £4bn price tag after receiving an approach from a potential buyer.









