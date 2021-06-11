US government bonds shrug off inflation leap; regulators call for toughest capital rules on cryptocurrencies
Leaders of the G7 economies convening in the UK will announce a pledge to provide 1bn coronavirus doses to poorer countries as part of plan to “vaccinate the world” by the end of 2022, US government bonds shrug off leap in inflation, global regulators are calling for cryptocurrencies to carry the toughest bank capital rules of any asset, and iconic British department store group Selfridges has been put up for sale with an estimated £4bn price tag after receiving an approach from a potential buyer.
G7 leaders to pledge to donate 1bn Covid 19 doses to poorer countries
https://www.ft.com/content/000e6968-8ae4-4f00-9cb5-324b98aa779b
US bond rally eases pressure on emerging market hedge funds
https://www.ft.com/content/c1058fd7-47cf-4bcc-9d8c-d5bf8887c715
Global banking regulator urges toughest capital rules for crypto
https://www.ft.com/content/3fe7be31-179a-47dd-9a61-8f4ea42b9c62?
Selfridges up for sale with £4bn price tag
https://www.ft.com/content/134c756c-e220-44ec-a82c-afc0099bf9b1
