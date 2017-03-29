Brexit begins as Theresa May triggers Article 50

Theresa May will set out Britain’s negotiating stance on Wednesday afternoon as she triggers Article 50, setting in motion the UK’s exit from the EU.

The UK prime minister told MPs on Wednesday that she will “give effect to the democratic decision of the people of the United Kingdom who voted to leave the EU”.

Last year’s referendum result was “a call to make the UK a country that works for everyone”, Mrs May added.

Britain’s permanent representative to the EU, Sir Tim Barrow, is standing by to hand Mrs May’s letter of withdrawal to Donald Tusk, the European Council president, this afternoon.

Mrs May signed the letter, understood be several pages long, on Tuesday night.

Sir Tim is expected to deliver the letter as the UK prime minister stands up to address MPs in the House of Commons at around 12.30pm BST.

Mrs May will inform MPs of her negotiating priorities for the next two years of Brexit talks. The prime minister is expected to strike a moderate tone, after ministers have signalled in recent days that she is increasingly open to compromise in order to prevent Britain’s 44-year relationship with the EU ending in acrimonious divorce.

The prime minister informed the cabinet of the letter’s contents at a specially-convened meeting on Wednesday morning.

Speaking shortly before that meeting, chancellor Philip Hammond told the BBC that “we are going to get a deal” with the EU.

“We can’t have our cake and eat it,” he added, in an apparent dig at foreign secretary Boris Johnson, who campaigned for the UK to leave the EU and has indicated that Britain would not need to compromise in order to maintain access to the EU single market.

In remarks that are likely to frustrate Tory Eurosceptics, Mr Hammond said that the UK government had accepted that it could not “cherry-pick”, and that leaving the EU would have “consequences”.

“We will not be members of the European single market, we will not be full members of the European customs union, and not being members of those entities has some consequences, it carries some significance,” he said. “By deciding to leave the European Union and negotiate a future relationship with the EU as an independent nation, there will be certain consequences of that, and we accept those.”

Mr Hammond also indicated that the government would regard the completion of negotiations with the EU in 2019 as the cut-off date for the rights of EU nationals living in the UK. It had been suggested that the UK could treat the triggering of Article 50 as its cut-off date.

The European Parliament has said that it will veto any deal that blocks EU citizens arriving in the UK during the two years of exit negotiations from enjoying the same rights as those already in the country.