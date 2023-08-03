Donald Trump was indicted this week on charges related to his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. But the former president is also in the running for the 2024 presidential election and polls suggest he’s likely to win the Republican nomination. Gideon Rachman is joined by Professor Peter Trubowitz, director of the US Centre at the London School of Economics and Political Science, to discuss what this all means for Trump’s future and the future of American democracy.

Want more?

Trump and American democracy’s time of trial

Donald Trump indicted for ‘unprecedented’ attempt to overturn US election

The cases against Donald Trump

Subscribe to The Rachman review wherever you get your podcasts – please listen, rate and subscribe.

Presented by Gideon Rachman. Produced by Lulu Smyth and Manuela Saragosa. Sound design is by Breen Turner.

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com