Ford will lay off thousands of workers and slim its vehicle line-up across Europe as the US carmaker pushes ahead with a $14bn global cost-saving plan.

Every part of the company’s European business will come under review as the group tears up its strategy in one of the most competitive markets in the auto industry.

“This is not about making the business today more efficient but completely redesigning it,” Ford’s European president Steve Armstrong told the Financial Times.

The company is in talks with unions, and does not yet have a figure for the number of jobs affected but Mr Armstrong said it was “safe to say it will be thousands . . . it will be a significant impact on the employment numbers”.

Ford employs 53,000 people in Europe, across 15 plants, including two engines sites in the UK, at Bridgend and Dagenham.

It made a loss in the region over the past two years, with foreign exchange rates, a fall in diesel sales and a softening of the market all factors.

Two years ago General Motors pulled out of the region after racking up two decades of losses in its Opel-Vauxhall division, which it sold to Peugeot-owner PSA.

Mr Armstrong said Ford intended to stay in Europe, but that “everything is possible if we can’t get the reset done”.

The cuts, which will also hit engine sites and research centres, will result in Ford reducing the number of vehicles in its line-up to focus on more profitable areas of the market.

In the US, the group has already pulled out of passenger vehicles to focus on sports utility vehicles, pick-up trucks and the Mustang sports car.

In Europe it has begun winding down the C-Max small minivan, and will “look at the line up, Fiesta, Focus, Mondeo, everything else,” said Mr Armstrong.

In addition, all new models sold in the region will come with an electric or hybrid option, as the carmaker tries to lower the CO2 output of its fleet ahead of stringent EU targets that come into force next year.

The number of cars sold by Ford in Europe is likely to decline following the line-up reshuffle, but the company will increase the price and margin on its vehicles, Mr Armstrong said. The group aims to stay in the “mass market” segment.

It will restructure its European arm into three segments, commercial vehicles, passenger cars and imported vehicles from the US.

The group plans to work with VW on commercial vehicles, under a partnership expected to be formally announced next week.

The group is targeting a profit margin of 6 per cent in the region, a level it has never before achieved.

Globally Ford is targeting $14bn of cuts, focused outside of North America, in a bid to revive its flagging international businesses.

The company is expected to make significant changes to its operations in Latin America and China, and Mr Armstrong declined to say how much of the $14bn would come from Europe.

Analysts have predicted the company could shed up to 24,000 employees globally as part of the restructuring effort.