10 TV shows to watch The best specials and series to see this Christmas © Laurence Cendrowicz The Miniaturist — enjoyably overwrought period drama BBC two-parter about a young woman who marries into a wealthy family in 17th-century Amsterdam Thursday, 21 December, 2017 Little Women — less cloying than previous screen versions Emily Watson’s matriarch is richly drawn in Heidi Thomas’s new adaptation Thursday, 21 December, 2017 Upstart Crow: A Christmas Crow — gentle, knowing comedy Shakespeare’s Yule is complicated by the arrival of Christopher Marlowe and Robert Greene in this seasonal special Thursday, 21 December, 2017 Wormwood — obsessive, claustrophobic docu-drama Errol Morris’s six-parter for Netflix examines the 1953 death of CIA biochemist Frank Olson Friday, 8 December, 2017 Feud: Bette and Joan — resoundingly camp, gloriously gossipy An eight-part drama about the fabled rivalry between Bette Davis and Joan Crawford Friday, 15 December, 2017 The Crown Season 2 — a privileged glimpse into a privileged world The winds of change are blowing and the Royal marriage grows turbulent as Netflix’s show continues Monday, 27 November, 2017 More from this Series Man Like Mobeen — exceptionally funny character comedy Guz Khan stars as a Muslim man trying to shake off suspicions of terrorism in the BBC series Friday, 15 December, 2017 She’s Gotta Have It — highs and lows of a sexually liberated black woman Spike Lee updates his 1986 comedy for Netflix and serve up serious issues along with the laughs Friday, 17 November, 2017 Shamed — dystopian vision of trauma and retribution A victim of viral shaming gets revenge on the men who exploited her in Channel 4’s drama Friday, 15 December, 2017 Godless — powerful Western dominated by women, and evil Jeff Daniels, Michelle Dockery and Merritt Wever star in a Netflix series harking back to simpler yet more dangerous times Friday, 17 November, 2017