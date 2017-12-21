10 TV shows to watch

The best specials and series to see this Christmas
© Laurence Cendrowicz
The Miniaturist — enjoyably overwrought period drama

BBC two-parter about a young woman who marries into a wealthy family in 17th-century Amsterdam

Little Women — less cloying than previous screen versions

Emily Watson’s matriarch is richly drawn in Heidi Thomas’s new adaptation

Upstart Crow: A Christmas Crow — gentle, knowing comedy

Shakespeare’s Yule is complicated by the arrival of Christopher Marlowe and Robert Greene in this seasonal special

Wormwood — obsessive, claustrophobic docu-drama

Errol Morris’s six-parter for Netflix examines the 1953 death of CIA biochemist Frank Olson

Feud: Bette and Joan — resoundingly camp, gloriously gossipy

An eight-part drama about the fabled rivalry between Bette Davis and Joan Crawford

The Crown Season 2 — a privileged glimpse into a privileged world

The winds of change are blowing and the Royal marriage grows turbulent as Netflix’s show continues

Man Like Mobeen — exceptionally funny character comedy

Guz Khan stars as a Muslim man trying to shake off suspicions of terrorism in the BBC series

She’s Gotta Have It — highs and lows of a sexually liberated black woman

Spike Lee updates his 1986 comedy for Netflix and serve up serious issues along with the laughs

Shamed — dystopian vision of trauma and retribution

A victim of viral shaming gets revenge on the men who exploited her in Channel 4’s drama

Godless — powerful Western dominated by women, and evil

Jeff Daniels, Michelle Dockery and Merritt Wever star in a Netflix series harking back to simpler yet more dangerous times