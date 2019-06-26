A decade ago, Daniel Kretinsky was little known beyond his native Czech Republic. But over the past 10 years a buying spree stretching from UK power plants to a stake in one of France’s best-known newspapers has turned the billionaire in to one of Europe’s most prominent dealmakers.

Now, the 43-year-old and his Slovak business partner Patrik Tkac — with whom he first forged his career at the Czech bank J&T in the 1990s and 2000s — has launched his most ambitious deal yet with a €5.8bn offer for the German wholesaler, Metro.

The offer, which was rejected by Metro’s management over the weekend, marks a further shift by Mr Kretinsky from the energy sector in which he has built a fortune that Forbes puts at $2.9bn. EPH, the energy group that he set up in 2009, is Europe’s sixth largest power producer.

“He’s a transactions guy primarily. He buys cheap with external finance, that’s the nature of his game,” said Jozef Kotrba, chairman of Deloitte in the Czech Republic. “He’s very smooth, very diplomatic, unlike many of the other big players, and that helped a lot building his empire using primarily external resources.”

Although an approach for Metro has been mooted since he and Mr Tkac began building their 10.9 per cent stake in the German group last year, they face a battle to seal the takeover. Metro, a former retail conglomerate now focused on its wholesale food business, warned that the offer “substantially undervalues” it.

His investment horizon is extremely long-term, almost like that of a family office

It is not the first time the Czech billionaire’s push into western markets has ruffled feathers. Last year, Czech Media Invest (CMI), a vehicle that the Francophile Mr Kretinsky controls with Mr Tkac, snapped up a series of titles from French media group Lagardère and then unexpectedly bought a stake in the publishing group behind the newspaper Le Monde.

Muscling in on the ownership of a paper regarded as a pillar of the French establishment thrust the still low-profile Mr Kretinsky into the media spotlight. It also prompted an effort by the newspaper’s other shareholders, publisher and journalists to try to safeguard its editorial independence, particularly after he let it be known that he may seek to increase his minority stake.

“Kretinsky’s background in carbon and power makes him a questionable owner of a newspaper that’s increasingly concerned with the environment and climate change,” said Paul Benkimoun, president of Le Monde’s society of journalists. “He brings Russian gas to the western world and this raised concerns about potential friendly links with Putin. However no evidence has surfaced so far to substantiate these claims.”

Some journalists fear that Mr Kretinsky could try to replace Le Monde’s publisher, Louis Dreyfus, with Denis Olivennes, a former Lagardère executive who now presides over CMI in France, and then try to make changes to the editorial team.

However, Mr Olivennes told the FT in March that Mr Kretinsky respects Le Monde’s editorial independence and is devoting a part of his fortune to strengthening a professional press in Europe. A person close to Mr Kretinsky said that opposition to his investment in Le Monde reflects “a form of xenophobia”. He added: “He’s European, he has the financial means, and he’s not at all a Moscow agent.”

Mr Kretinsky’s foray into the media industry — and this week’s bid for Metro — raise questions over how they fit into the strategy of a businessman who amassed some of his wealth by buying unloved power plants that few wanted amid the drive for renewable energy.

The son of an informatics professor and a constitutional court judge, Mr Kretinsky moved into the small circle of powerful businessmen that would shape his career when in 1999 he joined J&T, the bank founded by Mr Tkac. He soon became an equity partner, and when J&T spun off its energy assets in 2009, became a shareholder in the newly formed EPH.

EPH was initially owned largely by J&T and PPF Group, a company controlled by Petr Kellner, the billionaire who is the Czech Republic’s richest man — and whose daughter Mr Kretinsky is dating. But Mr Kretinsky subsequently bought out his partners and now owns 94 per cent of the group.

The first focus for EPH was infrastructure, including buying up energy transmission networks, such as a Slovak pipeline company bringing Russian gas to Europe. It then turned to power generation, snapping up power plants from Eon in Italy in 2015 that brought it a coal-fired plant in Sardinia. After taking on more such assets from Vattenfall in Germany and Centrica in the UK, EPH valued its assets at €13.2bn in 2018.

“Maybe it started as an opportunistic game, and a some point he realised that with the Energiewende switch from coal there is going to be a massive exodus of investors from traditional coal-fired plants,” said Mr Kotrba of Deloitte. “And he spotted that between the moment where these assets are considered dismal, and therefore cheap, and the moment where you actually switch them off, there is a huge opportunity to earn money.”

Part of the reason Mr Kretinsky is bidding for Metro, according to a person close to the billionaire, is to diversify his investments. As well as his core energy businesses and a host of Czech and French media titles, they include the football club Sparta Prague. Mr Kretinsky declined to comment.

His plans for Metro, though, are unclear. Efforts by the Düsseldorf-based group to sell its Real hypermarket chain undervalue it and there are questions over the future of its Russian business, according to a person close to Mr Kretinsky. Some analysts are sceptical whether he really intends to buy the German group given the thin premium he has offered.

People who have worked with Mr Kretinsky — dubbed the “Czech sphinx” by one Polish magazine for his inscrutability — say his focus tends to be long-term.

“He is working with a handful of very smart and financially savvy people that think like private equity investors. I don’t know anybody else who takes such a deep dive into every little detail of a target’s business model,” said one banker who has done deals with Mr Kretinsky. “His investment horizon is extremely long-term, almost like that of a family office.”

Additional reporting by Arash Massoudi