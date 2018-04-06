The Trump administration has unveiled sweeping sanctions against seven high-profile Russian businessmen and a dozen of their companies, acting on a law passed by Congress last year.

Among the individuals targeted are billionaires Oleg Deripaska, Viktor Vekselberg, Suleiman Kerimov and Kirill Shamalov, whom the US said had been married to one of Vladimir Putin’s daughters.

Businesses named on Friday included Mr Deripaska’s Basic Element and EN+. Additionally, the administration also targeted 17 Russian officials working for either the government or state-owned companies. Among those are Alexei Miller, chairman of Gazprom, and Andrei Kostin, head of state owned-VTB.

“The Russian government operates for the disproportionate benefit of oligarchs and government elites,” US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Friday.

In a statement Mr Mnuchin said: “The Russian government engages in a range of malign activity around the globe, including continuing to occupy Crimea and instigate violence in eastern Ukraine, supplying the Assad regime with material and weaponry as they bomb their own civilians, attempting to subvert western democracies, and malicious cyber activities. Russian oligarchs and elites who profit from this corrupt system will no longer be insulated from the consequences of their government’s destabilising activities.”

Washington’s move will raise fears in Russian business circles that anyone with frequent interaction with the Kremlin and a dominant position in Russian business could be hit.

Ranging from relatives of Mr Putin’s family and Russian oligarchs to regional officials, the list is so broad that it could almost appear to be random. The treasury’s justification for its action is equally broad. Its argument that those benefiting from a regime engaging in “malign activity around the globe” are being punished for their government’s activities signals that the Trump administration is prepared to use the full scope of the Caatsa law.

A White House official said that the president had made it clear on several occasions that the US sought “a better relationship with Russia”. “The administration has been clear that the door to dialogue is open,” the official said.

Those named had a chance to reverse the sanctions, the official said — by using their influence in Moscow to put pressure on the Kremlin, which had chosen “to repeatedly interfere in the democratic processes of us and our allies”.

“I think it’s important to see in today’s action a message, and that message is actions have consequence,” the official said.

The official added that the sanctions had been discussed with the EU and that the US would work with the EU to mitigate any unintended consequences from the sanctions.

Numerous government officials said they were unable to clarify whether the sanctions would prohibit the designated Russian individuals from travelling to the US. Viktor Vekselberg, one of the Russian billionaires on the list, attended Donald Trump’s inauguration in DC. Mr Deripaska has come under scrutiny by US investigators for business dealings with Mr Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort.

“It’s largely the administration playing catch up and trying to show Congress that they’re really serious about sanctions,” said Andrew Weiss, a Russia expert at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.