Danske Bank is bracing itself to be placed under formal investigation again by a French judge probing its €200bn money laundering scandal after a complaint from a prominent campaigner against Russian corruption.

Denmark’s biggest bank said on Friday that it had received a letter from an investigating judge at the Tribunal de Grande Instance in Paris summoning the lender to an interview “and stating that the judge envisages placing Danske Bank under formal investigation”.

The move comes a day after Bill Browder, an investor who is tracing the proceeds from an alleged $230m Russian tax fraud, alleged on Thursday that Danske had lied to French authorities and urged them to investigate the bank afresh.

The same judge first placed Danske under investigation in October 2017 over its vast dirty money scandal but its status was downgraded to that of “assisted witness” — a midway state between being a witness and being formally probed — a year ago.

The likely move to place Danske under investigation ensures that it starts the year under the continued shadow of one of the largest money laundering scandals ever uncovered. It was forced to suspend a $3bn sale of bonds — under which its funding costs were set to more than double — on Wednesday because of uncertainty about what Mr Browder was to allege. But it said it had restarted the process on Thursday.

Mr Browder has filed criminal complaints against Danske in both Denmark and Estonia over the scandal in which €200bn of money from former Soviet states flowed through the bank’s Estonian branch between 2007 and 2015.

Danish fraud police charged the bank last year but are still deciding whether to act against senior management while Estonian prosecutors detained 10 former Danske employees last month on suspicion of knowingly enabling money laundering.

Mr Browder, speaking in Denmark’s parliament, alleged that Danske misled the French investigating judge in the autumn of 2017 when it was first interviewed. The head of Hermitage Capital issued a complaint in France in 2013 and as such has access to a wide range of documents in the case, including Danske’s comments in the original interview.

Danske said: “We do not believe that we have provided incorrect information to the French authorities. On the contrary, it is clearly in our interest to obtain as accurate a picture of what happened in Estonia as possible.”

But people familiar with the investigation said that Danske’s understanding of what had happened changed from October 2017 — when its own internal investigation was still relatively new — to September last year when it published a report into the scandal.

The letter from the judge said the amount under investigation had increased from €15m originally announced in 2017 to €28m, Danske added.

Danske also faces a criminal investigation by the US Department of Justice. In addition, Mr Browder has called on the US Treasury to cut the bank off from dollar funding, an extreme measure that led to the collapse of Latvian bank ABLV last year over accusations by Washington that it had carried out “institutionalised money laundering”.

Danske has argued that its case is different from that of ABLV, not least because it closed down its Estonian non-resident unit in early 2016.