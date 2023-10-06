The Large Hadron Collider at Cern, the European physics research campus in Geneva, is a fantastically huge and complex machine that exists to carry out a brutally simple task at the tiniest scales. Occupying a 27km circular tunnel that runs from the outskirts of the Swiss city to the edge of the Jura mountains in France, it tries to find out precisely how matter and energy work and how they originated by smashing subatomic particles together so that they shatter into fleetingly existent bits.

Armed with this stupendous device, Cern is like an insatiably curious maniac who wants to find out what makes the watches produced by Geneva’s elite horologists tick, but only has a hammer in his toolbox. With unblinking persistence, the organisation’s physicists just keep hammering away: they are currently about a year into a four-year operational run, which (when everything is working as it should do) achieves a billion proton collisions per second, at a velocity close to the speed of light.

The sheer scale and unlikeliness of such an enterprise is only part of what makes Cern so fascinating to anyone with even a passing interest in science. There’s also the fact that it absorbs a substantial amount of public money: this year, Cern’s 23 member states have stumped up SFr1.2bn for its budget, with the UK, for example, putting in SFr180mn (£160mn). But perhaps above all, Cern commands our attention because it is striving to answer some of humanity’s most abiding questions: what are we made of? And where do we come from?

The Synchrocyclotron, which came into operation in 1957, was Cern’s first accelerator

You don’t have to be a maniac to wonder about that, and, thrillingly, Cern appears to be making progress: its big coup came in 2012, with the discovery of the Higgs boson, a particle which demonstrated the long-postulated existence of a universal field that confers mass on all other particles. Late last month the organisation made the news again, with fresh findings on how gravity affects anti-matter (just like matter, it somewhat deflatingly turns out).

No wonder, then, that Cern’s curiosity about the universe has fuelled a commensurate public curiosity about Cern, and one that it has been struggling to satisfy. Each year, for example, it receives 300,000 requests for guided tours, of which it can grant only half. So this weekend it is unveiling its new SFr100mn Science Gateway, a sleek new complex of buildings comprising interactive museum displays, classrooms and a 900-seat auditorium. It anticipates welcoming not only the 150,000 who miss out on a guided tour, but many more besides — perhaps up to 500,000 visitors a year.

Designed by Renzo Piano and — Cern stresses — funded wholly by donations, especially from the Stellantis Foundation, the Science Gateway consists of five structures, running roughly north-south. The most conspicuous feature is a pair of giant, grey horizontal cylinders flanking the Route de Meyrin, the main road connecting Cern to the centre of Geneva. Raised off the ground on steel struts and connected by a wide, glass-walled walkway — making this a gateway in a literal sense as well — they evoke the twin tubes of the LHC, running 100m below ground nearby. They bring to mind the space station too, thanks to the modular look and the generous solar panelling; less loftily, that bridge across the carriageway meant my first impression was of an unusually cool service station, Welcome Break’s distressingly chic Swiss cousin, perhaps.

A key feature of the Renzo Piano-designed visitor centre . . . . . . is a high-level glass-walled corridor that connects all the buildings © Paul Clemence

Even though it wasn’t finished during my preview visit late last month, with high-vis workers up stepladders and tech staff fine-tuning interactive displays, it all looked compellingly sleek and user-friendly. The weather helped: warm hazy sunshine to show everything to its best advantage. From Piano’s walkway, I could see Mont Blanc jutting up from the Alps on the eastern horizon, and, much closer on the west, the flatter outline of the Jura. But that walkway does not just span the road: it’s part of a square-section corridor that connects all the Gateway buildings in a single straight run, cutting through like a neutrino untroubled by solid matter.

Standing at either extremity, you can enjoy an exceptionally long, geometrically precise perspective. Walking from the north, you encounter in turn the auditorium, with corrugated black walls and comfy red seats, the classrooms, and then, in the two cylinders plus a further building beyond, displays to illustrate respectively how Cern carries out its science, how the particles it investigates have travelled from the Big Bang to the present day, and, finally, the weird quantum behaviour those particles exhibit. If that feels like a lot to take in at once, below the classrooms there’s also a Big Bang Café.

Young visitors explore the Science Gateway’s Collide exhibit

There are fun interactive displays . . . . . . as well as explanation and information

Aimed at visitors of all ages, the displays range from playful interactive games to venerable artefacts. One, for example, allows you to build a star to your own specification — size, spin, ratio of elements — and then digitally flick it into a cosmos projected on the gallery wall to watch it evolve. “If we can give kids a chance to have fun in a science environment, then that is great,” said Emma Sanders, Cern’s head of exhibitions. But she was also wary of systematically oversimplifying the science: that, she said, would “remove the poetry”.

Among the artefacts are satisfyingly chunky and bafflingly intricate bits of LHC equipment; and, secure in a clear display case, the world’s first Web server, in the form of a black, boxy 1990 NeXT computer (NeXT was the company founded by Steve Jobs after he quit Apple in 1985). Cern understandably likes to stress that its work has real-world impact, and the world wide web, invented in 1989 by British scientist Tim Berners-Lee (then working at Cern) as a means of sharing the vast amounts of data that particle physics generates, is an irrefutable case in point.

Those who manage to get a slot on a guided tour (see below) have other treats in store — including being shown round by volunteers drawn from among Cern’s own scientists and engineers. A short walk through Cern’s perimeter fence, for example, takes you to the Synchrocyclotron, the first serious piece of kit commissioned by the Conseil Européen pour la Recherche Nucléaire after its creation in 1954. Shielded by 5m-thick walls to contain the radiation it emitted, this formidable-looking precursor to the LHC ran from 1957 to 1990. Giant wrenches hanging on the wall add to a sense that you’ve stumbled into the garage of an exceptionally ambitious hobbyist. A brief film outlines its and Cern’s genesis in the wake of the second world war, as European scientists fretted about the exodus of talent to the US and resolved to establish an intercountry collaboration to split the hefty costs of doing nuclear physics.

Building work at Cern in 1956 © ullstein bild via Getty Images The physicist and Nobel laureate Felix Bloch lays the foundation stone in 1955 © ullstein bild via Getty Images

Across the road, visitors can peep into the control room of a much newer and bigger piece of equipment, the 7,000-tonne Atlas detector that tracks the blasts of particles kicked out by the LHC’s proton collisions. My guides, Patrick Dougan, a PhD student from Manchester University, and Stephanie Hills, from the UK’s Science and Technology Facilities Council, which manages the UK’s Cern funding, talked me through Atlas’s design using digital diagrams and a large Lego model of the detector. Through a big window on to the control room itself, we watched as physicists peered at computer screens. “Please do not tap on the glass!” warned a poster by the window. “It scares physicists! — however, feeding is very welcome!”

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year — in effect a state with Cern observer status invading an associate member — has tested the organisation’s expressed commitment to “unite people from all over the world to push the frontiers of science and technology”. But both Hills and Dougan were adamant that, for Atlas’s 6,000 or so researchers and technicians, from more than 40 countries, science trumps politics. For questions this hard, “we need people from all the pedagogical traditions”, Hills said. The sense of emotional conviction was palpable: I came away moved.

This commitment to free inquiry has strong historical precedents in Geneva — as numerous monuments and the dour-sounding but very engaging Reformation Museum make clear, the city was a bastion of Protestantism, with its insistence that people have the right to interpret scripture for themselves. Geneva’s motto, Post tenebras lux, light after darkness, could apply equally to Cern’s achievement: not only in bringing new knowledge into the light, but also in aspiring, after the darkness of a world war, to bring countries together in the pursuit of that knowledge.

Details Neville Hawcock was a guest of Cern (sciencegateway.cern), Geneva Tourism (geneve.com), Switzerland Tourism (myswitzerland.com) and Swiss (swiss.com). Entry to the Science Gateway is free; the 90-minute guided tours (also free) can be booked on-site, on a first come, first served basis

Find out about our latest stories first — follow @ftweekend



