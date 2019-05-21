Nigel Farage appears to have drawn strength from a recent encounter with a milkshake; to the leader of the Brexit party, the salted caramel and banana drink hurled over him in Newcastle is a symbol of an increasingly desperate establishment plot to stop him.

Mr Farage strides on to the stage in front of more than 1,000 supporters in the Lancashire town of Bolton with chants of “Nigel, Nigel, Nigel” ringing around the hall. “The establishment aren’t scared of us,” he says. “They’re terrified of us.”

The milkshake incident, he tells his followers, is a symptom of the “radicalisation” of those who want to remain in the EU. He identifies his enemy as an elite that casts itself as “morally superior” to the 17.4m who backed Brexit in 2016.

But it is the 55-year-old, one of the most divisive figures in British political life, who depicts himself as holding the moral high ground, as he channels voter frustration over the delay of Brexit into a formidable lead for his party ahead of Thursday’s European Parliament elections.

Less than six weeks after the Brexit party’s foundation, it is now consistently polling over 30 per cent for the EU race — more than the Labour and Conservatives combined in some surveys. Such a result could return almost 30 MEPs to Strasbourg, while breathing down the neck of the next Tory prime minister to deliver a hard Brexit.

Nigel Farage after being hit with a milkshake in Newcastle on Monday © Scott Heppell/Reuters

Mr Farage, who was accused of debasing political debate and stirring up anti-immigrant feeling in the 2016 EU referendum, says he looks forward to seeing the Conservative vote “obliterated”. Theresa May’s bedraggled ruling party is currently struggling to hit double figures as Tory voters — and even officials — defect en masse to the Brexit party, at least for this week’s EU vote.

It is an astonishing comeback for a man who bowed out of politics after the 2016 poll, as the UK independence party, which he led three times, drifted towards the rightwing fringe of politics.

David Cameron, the former Tory prime minister, thought he could stop Mr Farage by offering the EU referendum. Three years later, Mr Farage has been drawing big crowds on a cross-country tour — in contrast with Mrs May’s election launch, which was so low key some compared the candidates on stage to participants in a hostage video.

The privately educated former City commodities broker is acclaimed as he delivers his anti-establishment tirade to audiences wholly unperturbed by recent reports of a lavish lifestyle funded by a £450,000 gift from his friend, the insurance tycoon Arron Banks.

Before arriving in Bolton, Mr Farage’s bus rolls into Wakefield in Yorkshire, where locals have gathered in front of the cathedral to greet him. One man looks slightly sheepish and, initially refusing to give his name, reveals that his two companions are local Conservative councillors.

After only modest persuasion, he reveals that he is Tony Homewood, deputy chairman of Wakefield Conservatives, and that he has already cast a postal vote for the Brexit party. “I want to leave the EU and have wanted to leave the EU for some time.”

Tony Homewood: 'I want to leave the EU and have wanted to leave the EU for some time' © Lorne Campbell/Guzelian

“The result should have been delivered,” says Chad Thomas, a 28-year-old who has turned up to watch the event, referring to the 2016 Leave vote. “If May and [Labour leader] Jeremy Corbyn had sorted it out, Farage would have been on the beach by now. Brexit is never going to go away.”

Lydia Seetulboseea, born in France and whose surname comes from a Mauritian husband, says she is tired of Brexiters being labelled as racists. A pensioner, she said she had given £375 to the Brexit party. More than 100,000 people have paid £25 to become registered supporters.

Lydia Seetulboseea, who was born in France, is tired of Brexiters being labelled as racists © Lorne Campbell/Guzelian

The success of the party in mobilising an army of grassroots supporters has created “jealousy” from an establishment that wants to crush it, according to Mr Farage, speaking to the Financial Times from inside his campaign bus, the window blacked out by a piece of cardboard.

The idea had been for him to walk around Wakefield, but milkshake throwing has become a feature of the European elections, and local police confirmed that — unlike authorities in Edinburgh — they had not asked local outlets to refrain from selling the drinks.

Mr Farage says he is “very angry and very upset” that he cannot get off the bus for security reasons; instead he sits in a lay-by giving interviews while protesters chant their opposition outside.

An angry Nigel Farage after being told he could not get off his campaign bus in Wakefield for security reasons due to concerns that a milkshake would again be chucked at him © Lorne Campbell/Guzelian

He says the establishment is now trying to discredit the Brexit party by suggesting it has taken donations in foreign currencies, an idea promoted by former Labour prime minister Gordon Brown, taken up by the BBC and then investigated by the Electoral Commission, the elections watchdog.

“It’s direct political interference in an election campaign,” he says. “It’s an establishment stitch-up. It’s an outrage.” He denies any wrongdoing.

The sense that “they” will do anything to stop Mr Farage getting his way on Brexit is a recurring theme as he wraps up the day with his rally in Bolton.

Mr Farage’s cast-list of establishment villains is eclectic. The BBC is named. “Boo,” say the crowd. Vince Cable, the Liberal Democrat leader? “Booo,” says the crowd. What about Anna Soubry, the pro-Remain former Tory and now in the new party Change UK? “Booooo.”

The Brexit party’s critics sometimes depict it as a get-together of geriatrics uncomfortable with today’s world. But young families and students cheer Mr Farage on at his Bolton rally. Immigration — a near-constant theme of Ukip campaigns — is not mentioned.

Brexit party supporters campaign in Wakefield © Lorne Campbell/Guzelian

Instead he warns that if Brexit is not delivered that Britain would “cease to be a functioning democratic society”. The European Parliament elections may only be the beginning for the new party. Mr Farage intends to field candidates at the next general election, which could take place as early as this year.

“The two party system serves nothing but itself,” he says. Conservatives and Labour contemplate Thursday’s poll and shudder.