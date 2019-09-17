Mozambique is teaming up with the energy trading giant Vitol to optimise overseas sales of its natural gas riches.

The country has Africa’s third largest gas reserves after discoveries off its coast early in the decade. Three liquefied natural gas (LNG) plants with the capacity to export more than 30m tonnes per year are moving ahead, with one under construction and another receiving a final investment decision — a precursor to construction — in June.

If realised, the production volumes and exports could put impoverished Mozambique on the map of global gas suppliers.

ENH, Mozambique’s national oil company, said Tuesday it is forming a joint venture with Vitol to increase the value of its energy commodities. ENH will own 51 per cent and Vitol will own 49 per cent of the joint venture, to be based in Singapore.

The venture will market some of the volumes set to come from Mozambique at a time when plentiful global supply is shaking up a market traditionally based on long-term contracts. Trading allows a seller to shift positions based on price signals.

“The rules of the game have changed,” said Omar Mithá, ENH chairman. “Traditionally, you would have buyers commit to long-term [contracts]. And nowadays, the tenors have reduced and you’ve got aggregators and traders playing a bigger role in the LNG space.”

The first LNG export plant under development in Mozambique, called Coral South, is expected to enter production in 2022. It is a “floating LNG” plant that will operate aboard a ship moored offshore.

Onshore, the Mozambique LNG project received a final investment decision in June, while the Rovuma LNG project awaits FID. “These projects, they will transform the country,” Mr Mithá said. “Exports will skyrocket.”

By forming its partnership with Vitol, Mozambique also seeks to build expertise in trading. ENH plans to increase its stake in the joint venture in time.

“The idea here is capacity-building and learning about the marketplace,” said Russell Hardy, Vitol’s chief executive.

Vitol, known as the world’s largest independent oil trading company, also has a big presence in LNG. The company said it delivered more than 7.8m tonnes of LNG in 2018 and expects to increase its volume to at least 10m this year.