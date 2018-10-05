Accessibility help
Skip to navigation
Skip to content
Skip to footer
Sign In
Subscribe
Menu
Search
Financial Times
myFT
Search the
FT
Search
Close
Home
World
Sections
World Home
Global Economy
UK
US
China
Africa
Asia Pacific
Emerging Markets
Europe
Americas
Middle East and North Africa
Most Read
Brexiters misunderstand the European project
How Dutch security service caught alleged Russian spies
West hits back at Russian spying activities
Ireland backs Theresa May’s plan for all-UK customs union with EU
Forget Brexit, we’re headed for Brino
US
Sections
US Home
US Economy
US Politics & Policy
US Companies
Companies
Sections
Companies Home
Energy
Financials
Health
Industrials
Media
Professional Services
Retail & Consumer
Tech Sector
Telecoms
Transport
Most Read
Unilever backs down on plan to move headquarters from UK
Musk mocks SEC in tweet only days after settling with regulator
Has Ryanair chief Michael O’Leary lost his cost-killing touch?
GE’s $23bn writedown is a case of goodwill gone bad
Oil industry snubs EU effort to defy Trump sanctions on Iran
Tech
Markets
Sections
Markets Home
fastFT
Alphaville
Markets Data
Capital Markets
Commodities
Currencies
Equities
Fund Management
Trading
Most Read
Global bond sell-off drags down stocks
Strong economy sends US Treasury yields soaring
Meet Morgan Stanley's chief cartoonist
Why this week’s bond sell-off may be just a blip
Finance, the media and a catastrophic breakdown in trust
Opinion
Sections
Opinion Home
Columnists
The FT View
The Big Read
Instant Insight
Lex
Alphaville
Blogs
Obituaries
Letters
Most Read
Brexiters misunderstand the European project
Forget Brexit, we’re headed for Brino
‘Boss Baby’ Trump was worth every cent
Donald Trump and the golden age of America’s oligarchy
The exodus of so many bank bosses may be a warning signal
Work & Careers
Sections
Work & Careers Home
Business School Rankings
Business Education
Entrepreneurship
Recruitment
Business Books
Most Read
Law firms confront a question of identity
Views of masculinity change when women hold the camera
Is Brexit an opportunity for Irish law firms?
Career changers: reflecting on a life-altering year
Customer feedback is a myth forged in the digital age
Life & Arts
Sections
Life & Arts Home
Arts
Books
Food & Drink
FT Magazine
House & Home
Next Act
Style
Travel
Most Read
Forget Brexit, we’re headed for Brino
Finance, the media and a catastrophic breakdown in trust
Financier Helena Morrissey on how to get women to the top
The Bard in Beijing: how Shakespeare is subverting China
Happy birthday #MeToo — but there’s still a long way to go
How to Spend It
Sign In
Subscribe
Menu
Search
Home
World
US
Companies
Tech
Markets
Opinion
Work & Careers
Life & Arts
How to Spend It
Financial Times
Sign In
Subscribe
Search the
FT
Search
Close
To read:
Financial Times
Banksy painting ‘self-destructs’ on podium in auction prank
New to the Financial Times?
Enjoy 7 days of free access
Close
Financial Times
International Edition
Search the
FT
Search
Switch to UK Edition
Top sections
Home
World
Show more World links
Global Economy
UK
US
China
Africa
Asia Pacific
Emerging Markets
Europe
Americas
Middle East and North Africa
US
Show more US links
US Economy
US Politics & Policy
US Companies
Companies
Show more Companies links
Energy
Financials
Health
Industrials
Media
Professional Services
Retail & Consumer
Tech Sector
Telecoms
Transport
Tech
Markets
Show more Markets links
fastFT
Alphaville
Markets Data
Capital Markets
Commodities
Currencies
Equities
Fund Management
Trading
Opinion
Show more Opinion links
Columnists
The FT View
The Big Read
Instant Insight
Lex
Alphaville
Blogs
Obituaries
Letters
Work & Careers
Show more Work & Careers links
Business School Rankings
Business Education
Entrepreneurship
Recruitment
Business Books
Life & Arts
Show more Life & Arts links
Arts
Books
Food & Drink
FT Magazine
House & Home
Next Act
Style
Travel
Personal Finance
Show more Personal Finance links
Property & Mortgages
Investments
Pensions
Tax
Banking & Savings
Advice & Comment
Science
Special Reports
FT recommends
Lex
Alphaville
EM Squared
Lunch with the FT
FT Confidential Research
Video
Podcasts
Blogs
News feed
Newsletters
myFT
Portfolio
Today's Newspaper (ePaper)
Crossword
Our Apps
Help Centre
Subscribe
Sign In